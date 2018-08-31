TEAMtalk understands Wigan have rebuffed interest in star man Nick Powell in the hope they can persuade him to sign a new deal.

The 24-year-old forward has started the season in superb fashion, which has seen the Championship’s leading clubs – Aston Villa, Stoke, Middlesbrough, West Brom and Derby all keen on landing him.

However, Wigan have decided to take a risk on the former Manchester United man given Powell’s contract is up next June and his value will drop massively up to January and beyond.

TEAMtalk can reveal Celtic and Rangers have also shown an interest in the attacker, and he could in theory, sign a pre-contract with those two in January.

However, we understand Wigan believe Powell could be persuaded to stay; they also feel that letting Powell leave now would have left them too little time to land a replacement with the loan window set to close today.

If Powell, who has scored three goals and grabbed four assists in five games this season, was to leave he would have to join another club on loan until January, when any move would then probably be made permanent.

It was thought that Wigan would take a deal worth £5million for the player, who Brighton and Burnley have failed with bids for in the last 12 months, but now Wigan are holding firm in the hope of Powell extending his contract.