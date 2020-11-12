EXCLUSIVE: Wigan target former Barnet boss to replace Sheridan

Wigan Athletic are keen on finding a progressive coach to take over from John Sheridan, and TEAMtalk understands that Darren Currie is set to be amongst the candidates to take charge at the DW Stadium.

Sheridan, who is only on a month-to-month contract, is being lined up to take charge of Swindon Town. They lost their boss Richie Wellens to Salford City earlier this month.

Wigan find themselves at the bottom of League One, having lost eight of their opening nine games. They were also on the end of an FA Cup giantkilling against non-league Chorley.

The Latics are also still in administration, but a deal has been agreed with a Spanish-based consortium to take charge.

Wigan want progressive coach

Now the club are already on the lookout for a good young coach and Currie has emerged as an option.

The former Brighton and Ipswich star impressed with Barnet last season, guiding them to the play-offs. He also held talks over the Southend job earlier this summer.

But now Wigan are looking at options and we understand Currie is someone who fits their criteria.