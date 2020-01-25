West Ham United defender Winston Reid has turned down the opportunity of joining Championship neighbours Charlton Athletic on loan, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

The New Zealand stalwart has been battling a knee injury for almost 18 months, but the 31-year-old defender is now, finally, approaching full fitness.

Reid – who wrote his name into Hammers folklore by scoring the last ever goal at Upton Park – has not kicked a ball for West Ham since a 4-1 defeat at Swansea back in May 2018 – two seasons ago!

With the player now approaching full fitness, the Hammers were ready to sanction him leaving on loan with a view to the 31-year-old Reid coming back in pre-season ready to join their ranks again.

But we can reveal that Reid has opted against the move to Lee Bowyer’s side and has told David Moyes he wants to battle for a place in his West Ham side and help them in their quest to avoid relegation.

Moyes, drafted in last month with West Ham once again battling relegation, knows survival is the priority – but he insists he will not be sacrificing the FA Cup when they tackle West Brom on Saturday afternoon.

“I’d really like a good run in the cup,” he said. “I think everyone’s well aware we have to play Liverpool on Wednesday, and Brighton the Saturday after, so it begins to make you question if you can afford any more injuries.

“But ideally, for the supporters, we’ll get through in the cup and do the best we can.”

Meanwhile, reports in the French media claim the Hammers have been in touch with Amiens over a deal for a 25-year-old striker.