EXCLUSIVE: Wolves’ Lindelof offer gives United much to ponder

Wolves believe they have a good chance of landing Victor Lindelof this summer after submitting two alternative proposals to Manchester United , TEAMtalk can reveal.

The 23-year-old arrived at Old Trafford last summer in a £31million from Benfica, but the Swedish international has failed to impress and only made 29 appearances in all competitions – just 17 of which were made in the Premier League.

And with Mourinho already looking at signing a big-name replacement – the likes of Samuel Umtiti and Raphael Varane has been linked – Lindelof could find himself surplus to requirements at Old Trafford.

According to our sources, Wolves have already contacted Manchester United about a move for Lindelof and will take him either on loan or on a permanent deal, with Mourinho seriously considering whether to accept their offer.

The United boss is wary about letting the player leave so soon, but the chance to recoup his initial investment might prove too tempting an offer.

The centre-half is well known to boss Nuno Espirito Santo thanks to Lindelof’s time in Portugal with Benfica and the Championship champions are quietly confident Lindelof could be their first of several investments in what promises to be a busy summer.

