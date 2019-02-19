Wolves have asked super agent Jorge Mendes to help try and broker a deal for the hottest prospect in Portuguese football, Joao Felix, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The 19-year-old forward has burst onto the first-team scene this season with seven goals in 13 games for Benfica – and has a huge €120m exit clause in his contract.

Portuguese source Record recently claimed that Manchester United had been scouting Felix and were considering making a move for the player in the summer.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are understood to have seen a mammoth £61million approach for Felix rejected. The Daily Mirror, citing a report in Portuguese paper Correio da Manha, claimed the Reds submitted the offer but saw their efforts flatly rejected by the Portuguese giants.

Diario AS also reports that Real Madrid and Barcelona are also monitoring the Portugal U21 star, while his agent has also championed his client’s cause by explaining why the teenager will be a future Ballon d’Or winner.

But it is Wolves who believe they would be the perfect landing spot for the teenager – who could join the increasing number of Portuguese stars at Molineux alongside the likes of Rui Patricio, Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho.

According to our sources, they believe they can help engineer a move to bring Felix to Molineux this summer for a fee somewhere significantly below his release clause, perhaps even by granting Benfica a huge sell-on clause were the player to move to the Black Country.

Wolves already have Raul Jimenez on loan from Benfica, and their plan is to sign him as well as Felix as they hope to push for a top-six spot next season – and to do so they need quality in-depth throughout the squad.

Benfica manager Bruno Lage, meanwhile, has addressed the transfer rumours surrounding the 19-year-old star.

“Joao is a youngster with a lot of potential,” Lage said.

“There is a lot of talk about him with respect to many things, but I only like to refer to what he does on the pitch and not what he can do away from it.

“If you know him, he’s a youngster that has his feet firmly on the ground. He deals with everything that is going on with total calm.”

By Graeme Bailey