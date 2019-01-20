Wolves hoping to make it second time lucky for Monaco ace
Premier League Wolves are looking to snap up Monaco forward Pele at the second attempt, we can reveal.
The Guinea-Bissau international was strongly linked with a move to Molineux last year, but they failed to strike a deal and Monaco landed him from Rio Ave for £10million.
However, the 27-year-old forward has found his chances at Stade Louis II limited and now Wolves are keen to land him again – with super agent Jorge Mendes playing his part in negotiations.
Should Wolves land Pele, then they are ready to consider allowing record signing Adama Traore – who has failed to thus far live up to expectations – to re-join former club Middlesbrough until the end of the season.