Exclusive: Wolves join Aston Villa, Crystal Palace in race for top-performing Norwich star

Wolverhampton Wanderers are ready to join the chase for in-demand Norwich City star attacker Jonathan Rowe, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Rowe is a 20-year-old forward who can operate as a winger on either flank, or just behind the main striker in a central attacking midfield position. He is a product of the Norwich academy and is currently enjoying a breakout season with the Canaries.

After making just three Championship appearances towards the end of last season, Rowe has forced his way into the Norwich starting eleven this term. So far, the starlet has managed eight goals and two assists in 17 appearances across all competitions. That includes four goals in his first four league matches.

Rowe’s superb form has seen him force his way into the England U21 setup, and he has made the squad for the Young Lions’ upcoming fixtures against Serbia and Northern Ireland later this month.

Rowe’s excellent displays have also seen him attract the interest of a number of Premier League clubs. On October 11, TEAMtalk exclusively revealed that Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Brentford, Burnley and Sheffield United had all begun to monitor his performances.

Sources also confirmed to TEAMtalk that Norwich are aiming to tie Rowe – who is their top scorer this season – down to a new contract, with his current deal set to expire in June 2025. Norwich do have the option to extend that contract by 12 months, though they are yet to announce any kind of improved terms.

And Norwich’s hesitancy has only seen the list of Rowe’s potential suitors widen. TEAMtalk can reveal that Wolves are now poised to rival the likes of Villa and Palace for Rowe’s possible capture in January.

Wolves boss Gary O’Neil is eager to bolster his side’s forward options for the second half of the campaign and views the versatile attacker as an ideal target.

Norwich are determined to keep hold of Rowe as he is a crucial player for manager David Wagner, though the Canaries will have to fend off several approaches for him this winter.