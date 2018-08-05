EXCLUSIVE: Wolves to complete deadline deal for £26m winger

Middlesbrough’s Adama Traore will join Wolves before the transfer deadline but it will cost them more than his £18m release clause, we can reveal.

The Spain Under-21 international has been offered a bumper new contract by Boro – who still hope he might sign a new deal, but they accept the lure of the Premier League is too much for them to take.

However, we understand the reason the release clause has not been met is because as it stands to activate it Wolves would have to pay all £18m to Boro in one go, something they are not keen on doing.

As such Wolves are now negotiating with Boro for a deal that would be worth around £26million – but would be paid in instalments instead.

Wolves take on Everton on their return to the Premier League next Saturday evening, while Boro started their promotion bid with a dramatic come-from-behind 2-2 draw at Millwall.