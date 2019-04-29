EXCLUSIVE: Wolves to make renewed effort to sign Man Utd star

Wolves are set to make a renewed attempt to land Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof this summer, we can reveal.

The Black Country outfit spoke with United about the Sweden international last summer, but Jose Mourinho insisted he did not want to lose the 24-year-old.

Lindelof has been involved heavily for United this season, but new United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to rebuild – including at centre-half which could see a number of defenders depart.

Wolves boss Nuno is now ready to sanction a fresh bid for Lindelof, who was also recently linked with a move to Lyon, as one of a number of players he is targeting to bolster his squad further this summer.

One player not in Nuno’s long-term plans is believed to be Adama Traore – who has failed to nail down a regular starting spot despite arriving as the club’s record signing from Middlesbrough last summer.

