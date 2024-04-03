Exclusive: Wrexham battling clubs in England and Scotland for 21-goal attacking sensation

Wrexham, Bolton, Charlton, Oxford and Hibernian are eyeing moves for Northern Ireland hot-shot Benji Magee, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Magee has been a revelation for Loughgall in the NIFL Premiership this season, netting 21 goals across all competitions for the club.

The 21-year-old was rewarded for his stunning form this season by winning his first call-up to the Northern Ireland U21s squad during last month’s international break.

Magee’s displays and prolific goalscoring has brought him onto the radar of a host of clubs in England and Scotland ahead of this summer’s transfer window.

The likes of League One trio Bolton, Charlton, Oxford and League Two promotion hopefuls Wrexham as well as Scottish Premiership side Hibernian have made regular checks on the talented forward this season.

The interested parties see Magee as a potential star in the making and someone who could make the step up to professional football.

Loughgall are aware of the growing interest in Magee and are unlikely to stand in his way this summer if some of his suitors firm up their interest with a sizable offer.

