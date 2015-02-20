Exeter could recall David Noble for the Devon derby with Plymouth.

The 33-year-old former Bristol City man has not started a match for almost a month having been sidelined with a hamstring injury but the midfielder played for the final eight minutes of their 1-0 loss at Portsmouth and could be ready for a derby start.

Scot Bennett, a goalscorer in this fixture last season, is also back to full fitness having recovered from an ankle problem and could come back into the starting line-up.

David Wheeler is another option for boss Paul Tisdale as they search for their first home win of 2015 when they welcome their fiercest rivals.

Plymouth have no fresh injury worries as they search for their first St James Park win since 2001.

Midfielder Olly Lee is likely to start for the Pilgrims in what is the final match of his one-month loan stay from Birmingham and boss John Sheridan could name an unchanged line-up.

Reuben Reid, who has scored in his last two appearances against the Grecians, will start in attack with Lewis Alessandra which means Ryan Brunt may have to settle for a place on the bench despite scoring against Cambridge last weekend.

Plymouth have not won in their last four visits to Exeter.

Breaking news, transfer gossip, line ups and goal alerts from your football club – delivered direct to your mobile. Sign up for Sky Sports Alerts