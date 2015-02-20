Exeter v Plymouth preview

Exeter could recall David Noble for the Devon derby with Plymouth.

The 33-year-old former Bristol City man has not started a match for almost a month having been sidelined with a hamstring injury but the midfielder played for the final eight minutes of their 1-0 loss at Portsmouth and could be ready for a derby start.

Scot Bennett, a goalscorer in this fixture last season, is also back to full fitness having recovered from an ankle problem and could come back into the starting line-up.

David Wheeler is another option for boss Paul Tisdale as they search for their first home win of 2015 when they welcome their fiercest rivals.

Plymouth have no fresh injury worries as they search for their first St James Park win since 2001.

Midfielder Olly Lee is likely to start for the Pilgrims in what is the final match of his one-month loan stay from Birmingham and boss John Sheridan could name an unchanged line-up.

Reuben Reid, who has scored in his last two appearances against the Grecians, will start in attack with Lewis Alessandra which means Ryan Brunt may have to settle for a place on the bench despite scoring against Cambridge last weekend.

Plymouth have not won in their last four visits to Exeter.

Exeter v Plymouth preview

The Grecians are sweating on the fitness of strike duo Sam Parkin and John O’Flynn for the Devon derby with Plymouth.

The pair both missed last weekend’s 2-1 win over Fleetwood with hamstring problems and Paul Tisdale is expected to hand them fitness tests before the early kick-off.

If they fail to make it then Jamie Reid could partner Alan Gow upfront while in midfield the City boss hopes Matt Oakley is fit to play having picked up a knock in Saturday’s victory.

Scot Bennett was the Grecians’ goalscoring hero last weekend having been moved upfront from centre back and it remains unclear where the youth product, who can also play in midfield, will feature.

Plymouth full-back Durrell Berry is available again for the short trip to Exeter on Saturday lunchtime.

The defender missed the 0-0 draw with Accrington on Saturday with a virus and he will have to fight for his place against their biggest rivals with Curtis Nelson who stood in at Home Park.

Experienced defender Paul Wotton made his first start since the opening day last weekend and his experience could see him retain his place ahead of Neal Trotman against the Grecians.

Young striker Tyler Harvey looks set to be involved again after two goals in a Devon Bowl victory in midweek but he may have to make do with a place in the Argyle bench.

Exeter v Plymouth preview

Exeter manager Paul Tisdale could welcome back Tommy Doherty.

The experienced midfielder missed last weekend’s 3-2 victory over Rochdale after picking up a hamstring injury against Rotherham the week before.

The manager will run the rule over Arron Davies ahead of kick-off after the winger aggravated his calf injury against Rochdale.

Speaking after the 3-2 win, Tisdale said: “I am hoping Arron Davies will be ok. He came on as a sub after not playing for six weeks and came off feeling his injury so we are going to have to be careful in the next couple of days.

“I hope we can have a clean bill of health and enjoy the lead up the game without worrying about late fitness tests and anything like that.

“Tommy (Doherty) was close to playing and had a fitness test on Thursday but it (the Rochdale game) was a week too soon for him.”

Plymouth defender Durrell Berry will be available after serving his one-match suspension against York last week.

The 20-year-old missed the 2-0 win after he picked up two bookings in the Johnstone’s Paint Trophy draw against Oxford.

His return could see veteran centre-back Darren Purse drop to the bench.

Argyle boss Carl Fletcher has no fresh injury or suspension concerns ahead of the game and could be tempted to stick with the same XI that recorded his side’s first win in 10 games against the Minstermen.

Fletcher’s men sit 20th in League Two, 13 places beneath Saturday’s opponents who they have not beaten away from home in their two previous encounters since September 2001.

Exeter v Plymouth preview

Guillem Bauza is a major doubt for Exeter.

The striker missed the Grecians’ first win of the season against Chesterfield after being taken off with a suspected reoccurrence of a groin injury, which hampered his pre-season, in the 1-0 defeat at Preston.

Bauza’s replacement at the weekend, Rowan Vine, played 60 minutes on debut following his loan move from QPR and looks set to keep his place in the starting XI should Bauza remain sidelined.

Chris Shephard impressed after coming off the bench against the Spireites and may challenge for a starting place should Tisdale elect to shuffle his pack.

Liam Sercombe and John O’Flynn are definitely out with injuries.

Plymouth will be without striker Warren Feeney.

The 30-year-old has been selected in Nigel Worthington’s Northern Ireland squad ahead of their two Euro 2012 qualifiers and is unavailable for the Pilgrims’ next two fixtures.

Frenchman Ladjie Soukouna will continue to fill in at centre-back as Plymouth continue to search for a replacement for defender Stephane Zubar, who left last Thursday after his contract was terminated by request.

Ben Gibson is available for selection after serving a one-match ban following his sending off against Gillingham.

Plymouth have lost five successive games in all competitions and only scored two goals so far this season.

Exeter v Plymouth preview

Exeter could be at full strength for the derby showdown.

The Grecians’ play-off hopes were ended in the crushing defeat at Tranmere but they can have a big say in which division relegation-threatened Argyle will be playing in next season.

Boss Paul Tisdale will assess the fitness of midfielder David Noble after he missed the Rovers clash with a hamstring injury.

But forward Daniel Nardiello and defender Matt Taylor are fully fit again after recovering from knocks.

Goalkeeper Artur Krysiak returned to the side after loanee Ben Hamer returned to parent club Reading and he will start again, with youngster James Wood set to be named among the subs.

City have won five of their last six matches but were beaten 2-0 by Plymouth earlier this season.

Plymouth boss Peter Reid will call on a number of players to play through the pain barrier.

Argyle desperately need the points to boost their survival hopes, but Devon rivals Exeter are looking to finish the season on a high despite being out of the play-off race.

Reid has led his side to three wins in the last four matches to move to within three points of safety, but he has had to rely on a number of walking wounded.

Captain Carl Fletcher, along with midfield duo Kari Arnason and Simon Walton are ready to take on the Grecians, as is striker Rory Fallon.

Walton featured in the 1-0 victory over MK Dons despite carrying an ankle injury, but midfielder Chris Clark (knee) missed out and will be sidelined again.

Striker Rory Patterson is back in contention after serving a one-game ban.