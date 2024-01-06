Exit-bound Man Utd star now ‘in talks’ to join Everton as dramatic ‘hijack’ takes shape

Manchester United midfielder Hannibal Mejbri could now join Everton on loan despite earlier reports claiming he was set to join Sevilla.

The 20-year-old has found minutes hard to come by this season, despite Red Devils supporters being impressed by his brief cameos on the pitch.

Hannibal has made just five appearances in the Premier League this season – scoring his first goal in a 3-1 defeat to Brighton early in the campaign.

Therefore, a loan move away from Old Trafford could be the best thing for his development, and remaining in the Premier League could suit him better than a switch to LaLiga.

Everton boss Sean Dyche has already admitted that it is likely to be a ‘quiet’ window for the Toffees, with the club still in financial turmoil.

Loan moves are exactly the kind of deals Everton will be looking at as a result, so bringing in Hannibal could prove to be a great bit of business.

An attacking midfielder who can also play as a winger, Hannibal could slot nicely into Everton’s squad as they already play with Abdoulaye Doucoure in a number 10 role.

He could also get plenty of chances out wide, with Dwight McNeil picking up what appeared to be a serious injury against Crystal Palace on Thursday.

Everton plot ‘hijack’ of Sevilla move for Man Utd man

As mentioned, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano earlier wrote on X that Hannibal had ‘decided to join Sevilla on loan.’

It now seems, however, that may not be the case.

In a dramatic update, Romano has revealed that Everton are trying to hijack Sevilla’s approach for the Man Utd youngster.

” Everton are trying to hijack Sevilla loan move for Hannibal Mejbri as contacts are taking place today.

“Hannibal picked Sevilla over Freiburg and OL — still in talks with Man United, nothing done… but Everton are now also showing interest.

“Up to Hannibal now.”

Given the fact that Everton have a relatively small squad, bringing in a player like Hannibal who can provide cover in multiple positions could prove to be a smart move from Dyche and Co.

After all, the Toffees will need all the help they can get if they want to avoid another scrape with relegation after receiving a controversial 10-point dedcution.

It will be interesting to see if Everton are able to convince Hannibal to join them over Sevilla.

