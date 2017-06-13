Exit clause revealed as Atletico confirm new Griezmann deal

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has confirmed Antoine Griezmann has signed a new five-year contract with the club.

News first broke on Monday night that Griezmann had signed an extension with Atletico, with the France forward underlining his commitment to the club following extensive reports of a move to Manchester United.

But United ended their interest in the player when it emerged Jose Mourinho instead intended to sign a new No 9, leaving Griezmann to pledge his allegiance to the La Liga giants.

Asked about Griezmann’s new deal, Cerezo told Cadena Ser that the player’s €100m release clause remains the same: “Yes, it’s one more year and the release clause will remain the same.”

Marca and AS claim that the new deal will see Griezmann become the highest-paid player at Atletico.

Cerezo, though, did not comment on the wage increase.

He said: “The issue of the money is a private one. We have maintained a confidentiality agreement with respect to the money.”

Cerezo did admit to feeling a degree of satisfaction at the extension, saying it justifies his claim all along that the player wouldn’t leave.

“I said it many times that Griezmann would not leave,” Cerezo said. “After months and months of reporting, time has proved me right.”

Griezmann, 26, first appeared to signal his future was at Atletico after the club’s appeal against a transfer ban was rejected.

He posted a picture of himself in an Atletico shirt on Twitter, with the caption: “Now more than ever #Atleti #AllTogether.”