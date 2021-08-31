Exit fears allayed as crucial Klopp cog signs long-term Liverpool contract

Jordan Henderson has ended any speculation about his future by signing a new, four-year contract with Liverpool.

Henderson has been with Liverpool since 2011 and succeeded Steven Gerrard as captain in 2015. The midfielder has been a key part of the side Jurgen Klopp has built to compete for honours. With the armband on his sleeve, Henderson has lifted the Premier League, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup trophies.

He was also a member of the Liverpool squad that won the League Cup in his debut season at Anfield. In addition, the former Sunderland star has been a regular feature in England squads, with 64 caps to his name since his 2010 debut.

His previous contract was due to expire in 2023 and there were some fears that he may not renew. Despite remaining a key player, talks were said to have stalled last month. In the process, there were rumours of interest from Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid and Arsenal.

But conversations with Klopp have helped convince Henderson to stay, as recently indicated. The 31-year-old wanted to know about his role in the team going forwards and how valued he was by the ownership.

Following the release of Georginio Wijnaldum this summer, there may have been fears that Henderson would face a similar fate in the future. But now, Liverpool have secured his services for the foreseeable future.

“I’m obviously very honoured and proud to continue the journey I’ve already been on here,” he told the club website.

“It’s amazing to finally get it done and just concentrate on looking forward and what the future may hold.

“I’m in a different place of course, as a player and as a person, from when I first walked in. I’ve learned and grown a lot over my time here, and I’ve got to thank a lot of people for that.

“I’ve loved every minute of it, even when I look back at the tough times, I was still enjoying being a part of this football club. The longer I can do that, the better for me really. I want to be here as long as possible, I’ve always said that.

“To continue this journey is incredible for me and my family, and I hope the fans and the club feel the same way.”

Henderson hungrier than ever

“Every year is the same, every year is the biggest challenge, the biggest season ahead. I feel as hungry as ever,” Henderson continued.

“I feel as hungry as I did when I first walked in 10 years ago, to prove to people that I deserve to be at this football club and give absolutely everything every single day for the badge, for the fans and for each other in this building.

“If we do that, I feel as though we’ve got a good chance of being successful.”

Liverpool describe Henderson’s new deal as a “long-term” one, but various reports suggest it will run until 2025. By then, he will be in his mid-thirties, so should be spending most of the rest of his career on Merseyside.

Transfer activity has been limited for Liverpool this summer, with Ibrahima Konate their only new arrival. Instead, they have been focusing on new deals such as these.

Henderson follows Virgil van Dijk, Alisson, Fabinho, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson in signing new contracts. Next on the agenda could be Mohamed Salah, while fellow forwards Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino are also out of contract in 2023.

READ MORE: Klopp in hot water with agent of Liverpool star, who rips confusing tactics apart