Atletico Madrid have reportedly told Manchester United several times that they will not sell Kieran Trippier for less than his release clause.

United have performed fantastic transfer business in this summer’s window so far. Winger Jadon Sancho has arrived for £73million to add to a key area of the club’s attack. Meanwhile, proven winner Raphael Varane has signed from Real Madrid to hopefully form a centre-back partnership with Harry Maguire.

Those two deals supposedly represented United’s priorities as they beef up ahead of a potential title charge.

However, reports continue to link the Red Devils with England international Trippier. The 30-year-old has enjoyed a fantastic year, winning La Liga before starring at Euro 2020.

The latest reports claimed that the right-back feels “confident” that Atletico are sourcing his replacement. Once they enter advanced negotiations over that deal, they will allow Trippier to negotiate with United.

According to AS, though, Atletico are so far resisting United’s advances for Trippier.

They have told the Old Trafford club ‘again and again’ that they will have to pay the player’s release clause if they want the former Tottenham man to return to the Premier League.

Previous reports have claimed that the exit clause stood at €40million (£34million).

August 17 Transfer Chatter - Three teams chasing Ronaldo on a free, West Ham's Lingard boost and Barca want Arsenal duo Three teams will battle for Cristiano Ronaldo on a free transfer next summer, West Ham are handed a boost in their pursuit of Jesse Lingard and Barcelona proposing swap deals for Arsenal duo, all in today's transfer chatter.

Now, though, AS claims that Atletico want €60million (£51million). At 30 years of age, United would be unlikely to pay that much for a player who boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly wants to compete with Aaron Wan Bissaka.

However, Atletico feel Trippier is an ‘essential’ part of their unit. They are also in a strong negotiating position, with two years left on the player’s contract.

As such, they have so far ‘refused’ to negotiate with United.

Man Utd could lose Lingard

In other news, United could yet lose Jesse Lingard to West Ham.

The 28-year-old midfielder starred for the Hammers on loan last season, turning his career around.

Since then, Solskjaer has insisted that he has returned to become a key part of his plans.

However, West Ham could yet seal Lingard’s transfer with a bid mooted.

The seven best Premier League free-kick takers: Ronaldo, Beckham, Ward-Prowse…