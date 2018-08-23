Manchester United chiefs are reportedly growing increasingly concerned that Jose Mourinho is heading for a huge meltdown – with the exit of Rui Faria credited as a key factor.

The United boss has endured a difficult few months after seeing the club miss out on a number of key transfer targets and a number of disagreements reported between Mourinho and executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

Sunday’s 3-2 defeat at Brighton appears to have cranked up the pressure on Mourinho, while Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville had a few choice words for Woodward after their defeat at the Amex.

While United are in the process of looking to appoint a director of football to bridge that gap between Mourinho and Woodward, the club has been branded a “laughing stock” by former midfielder Paul Ince, while ex-Liverpool striker John Aldridge already thinks the Portuguese is entering self-destruct mode.

Reports claim United are still very much behind the Mourinho regime and hope to deliver the manager some quality signings in future transfer windows, though the Daily Star claims the club fear an almighty breakdown could be around the corner if the mood around the club doesn’t soon improve.

And the Star has cited the exit as Mourinho’s No 2 Faria this summer as a key factor in those alleged fears.

Faria had a career-long association with Mourinho as his trusted assistant dating back to 2002 – until quitting United in the summer for ‘family reasons’. Michael Carrick has since stepped into Faria’s shoes at Old Trafford, but the lack of a trusted friend and ally is seen as problematic.

Rui Faria: Stood in for Mourinho

Rui Faria: Stood in for Mourinho

A club source told the paper: “Rui was the only person prepared to stand up to Jose in the past and talk some sense into him at times. They were best mates and inseparable.

“Even this could lead to fall-outs, but Jose respected him more than anyone else. Now Rui has gone and isn’t by his side, who knows what could happen? Jose is off the leash and who is going to control him?”

Aside from his reported rows with Woodward, Mourinho has also fallen out with French duo Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial at regular intervals, while the lack of signings this summer will allegedly lead to a airplane banner protesting against the United executive vice-chairman in Monday’s home game with Tottenham.

Fancy the best United news direct to your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.