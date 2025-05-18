A top German source has detailed which club are expected to win the race to sign Florian Wirtz with Liverpool, Manchester City and Bayern Munich all on the brink of tabling bids.

Wirtz, 22, is a bona fide superstar having fired Bayer Leverkusen to their first ever top flight title in the 2023/24 campaign. The attacking midfielder has bagged 69 goal contributions over the past two seasons, was named Bundesliga player of the season last year, and along with Jamal Musiala, is the present and future of the German national side.

As you might expect, heavyweight interest in Wirtz has quickly materialised ahead of a summer in which Leverkusen will be gutted.

Manager Xabi Alonso will succeed Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid, while Jeremie Frimpong will take Trent Alexander-Arnold’s spot at right-back with Liverpool.

Jonathan Tah is leaving via free agency and Wirtz too could be on the move, with Liverpool, Man City and Bayern Munich all mobilising.

Man City have identified Wirtz as a worthy heir to Kevin De Bruyne who is leaving the club upon expiry of his contract this summer.

Bayern remain steadfast in their aims to bring the best German stars to Munich, while Liverpool are finally ready to spend heavily after multiple windows of relative inaction.

Wirtz’s family and representatives recently touched down in England to speak with officials at Man City and Liverpool. But according to the latest from Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, it’s Bayern who remain “very optimistic” they’ll fend off their English rivals and be the ones to snap Wirtz up.

“FC Bayern remain very optimistic about completing the transfer 2025 or 2026,” began Plettenberg. “Nothing has changed. The first official offer is expected to be submitted next week.

“Manchester City and Liverpool are still there and want to stay involved as long as Wirtz hasn’t signed with Bayern. Both clubs are planning to submit offers as well.

“The Wirtz family were in England last week, mainly because of Liverpool — as reported on Friday.”

How high will clubs bid for Florian Wirtz?

Leverkusen are understood to value their talisman well in excess of €100m. They’d also much prefer to sell to Liverpool or Man City given the alternative of doing business with Bayern would greatly strengthen a domestic rival in the Bundesliga.

However, Bayern do have cash to splash, with BILD chief Christian Falk previously reporting a €100m / £84m bid will be their opening gambit.

Liverpool and/or Man City could blow that number away, though it’s important to note Wirtz and his family – who will be crucial in determining the player’s future – favour joining Bayern.

Agreeing personal terms will not be an issue, with Bayern prepared to pay the attacker a hefty annual salary of between €20m-€25m. That roughly equates to a weekly wage of £323,000-£403,000.

Falk has suggested that of the Premier League suitors it’s Liverpool who are ahead of Man City. However, they very much remain in second place and as Plettenberg mentioned, the expectation is Wirtz will join Bayern Munich either this summer or the next.

Man City’s main alternative to Wirtz is Morgan Gibbs-White of Nottingham Forest. Liverpool could turn to another Bundesliga ace if missing out on Wirtz…

