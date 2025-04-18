Expected next Real Madrid manager named after Klopp decides

The managerial situation at Real Madrid is beginning to clear after clarity came on the future of Jurgen Klopp

The agent of Jurgen Klopp as well as reports in his native Germany have weighed in on whether the Liverpool legend will become the new Real Madrid manager, with the situation at the Bernabeu now gaining clarity.

The managerial position at Real Madrid is expected to be up for grabs in the coming weeks. Sky Sports led the way on Thursday, claiming Carlo Ancelotti will pay the price for Real Madrid being dismantled by Arsenal in the Champions League.

The Copa del Rey final on April 26 will reportedly be Ancelotti’s final match in charge. Real Madrid face bitter rivals Barcelona and whether they win or lose, the report claimed Ancelotti will be removed from office shortly after.

Xabi Alonso and Jurgen Klopp are the two names who’ve risen to the fore. The initial expectation was Alonso – currently managing at Bayer Leverkusen – was a shoo-in to take the reins.

However, Brazilian outlet UOL claimed Klopp is currently unhappy in his role as Head of Global Soccer with Red Bull and weighing up a return to management. Two specific options were said to be on his mind – Real Madrid or Brazil.

With Ancelotti already lined up by the Brazilian Football Confederation, only one job remains for the 57-year-old Liverpool icon.

A separate update from Sport then claimed Klopp is ‘willing’ to negotiate with Real Madrid. That was followed by Defensa Central claiming Klopp will demand three signings – one being Trent Alexander-Arnold – before agreeing to take charge.

But according to brand new quotes from Klopp’s agent, Marc Kosicke, Klopp’s alleged unhappiness within the Red Bull organisation is not true.

Speaking to Sky Germany, the agent stated: “Jurgen is very happy with his new role as Head of Global Soccer at Red Bull.”

That was followed by Sky Germany declaring in their piece: ‘Jurgen Klopp has repeatedly received concrete interest and inquiries from top clubs and numerous associations.

‘However, Klopp currently has no plans to take on a head coaching position next season, not even at Real Madrid or Brazil.’

As such, and while Real Madrid may well be among those to have made an approach, Klopp looks destined to reject all offers put forward.

Who’ll succeed Carlo Ancelotti?

With Klopp seemingly out of the running, attention is once again back on Alonso.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has consistently reported Alonso is Real Madrid’s No 1 target to replace Ancelotti when the time is right.

“The top target remains absolutely only Xabi Alonso,” declared Romano on his YouTube channel in late-March. “For Real Madrid it is going to be Xabi Alonso when they part ways with Ancelotti.

“We will see whether that’s going to be this summer, next year or whenever. Xabi Alonso and Bayer Leverkusen already know, they both know Alonso is the candidate for Real Madrid.

“So Leverkusen know Alonso is more than tempted by this opportunity, but it depends on Real Madrid, it’s in the hands of Real Madrid.

“When Real Madrid call for Alonso everything will be set [for him] to be the new Real Madrid coach. But everything has to be at the right moment.

“At the moment the call hasn’t arrived yet, and so that’s why Alonso goes in public and says ‘there’s nothing to say, there’s nothing to update.’

“That’s what he did over the weekend [in late-March] because at the moment there is no call and no formal proposal from Real Madrid.

“But at the end of the season we’ll see what happens with Ancelotti and in any case this summer or next summer, Real Madrid want Xabi Alonso.

“You remember I told you for a long time the options internally at Real Madrid for the full-back positions were number one, two, three… and also four and five – Trent Alexander-Arnold.

“Now I can tell you Alonso remains despite the public statements the top target for the Real Madrid job when they part ways with Ancelotti.”

