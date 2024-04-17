Expensive midfielder Liverpool love will ‘definitely’ get huge move this summer as CEO makes bold claim

Shakhtar's CEO has confirmed Georgiy Sudakov will "definitely" make a big move this summer

Shakhtar Donetsk CEO Sergei Palkin has revealed Georgiy Sudakov “will definitely move to a top European club this summer,” and he believes the midfielder will “become one of the best in the world.”

Sudakov has been a useful asset in the Shakhtar midfield over the past two seasons. Last term, he bagged five goals and eight assists in the Premier Liga.

He’s followed that up with seven goals and three assists in all competitions so far this season.

Consistent returns have piqued the interest of big sides such as Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed in March that Chelsea have also made contact regarding signing Sudakov.

Napoli were previously told they could sign the midfielder – who has a release clause far north of £100million – for £43million.

However, according to Shakhtar CEO Palkin, they bid below that, and were told the chance would soon fade away, as it now has.

“I told Napoli in January they could have him for €50m (£43m) plus bonuses, and they offered €40m (£34m), but I said to them to close the deal now or lose this unique chance,” Palkin said, quoted by The Standard.

Sudakov price is rising

The the chance is now gone is due to interest from a number of big clubs, which means Shakhtar know they are able to ask for a larger fee than previously.

“Now, it will not be €50m. They would have no chance to do that now because we have many more clubs looking. The most interest will come from English clubs,” Palkin said.

“We don’t want clubs to seek discounts because we are at war. An example was for [Mykhaylo] Mudryk. We are quite strong.”

The CEO has also made a bold suggestion that Sudakov can become one of the best players in world football once he moves from Ukraine.

“For me, he will become one of the best midfielders in Europe and the world,” Palkin added.

Huge move a definite

For Palkin, it’s definite that Sudakov will make a big move this summer given the sides that are tracking him.

“This summer window, he has a big chance to move to some big clubs,” Palkin said.

“We have had some contacts with big clubs and some are not negotiating with us directly but are getting a feel for the summer environment.

“He will definitely move to a top European club this summer. When I was at Chelsea versus Everton on Monday, many people asked me about Sudakov.”

It remains to be seen who manages to snap the Ukrainian up, but given Palkin’s suggestions, the Premier League looks one of the most likely destinations.

Recent reports stated Liverpool were the only club close to signing Sudakov, so their desire could prove useful over other sides.

