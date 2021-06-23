Experienced star wants Newcastle exit with one destination in mind

Fabian Schar reportedly wants to leave Newcastle United this summer despite Premier League records showing he has extended his contract.

Currently on duty with Switzerland at Euro 2020, Schar has been at Newcastle since 2018. He joined them after a one-year stint in La Liga with Deportivo La Coruna, which followed two years in the Bundesliga with Hoffenheim. Now, he reportedly wants to return to the German top flight.

According to Sport Bild, Schar sees his future in the Bundesliga. It is not yet clear which clubs there might be interested, but if he continues to feature at the Euros, he could catch the eye.

Schar’s original contract with Newcastle was due to expire this summer. However, their Premier League retained list shows they have extended his deal until 2022.

However, they could still cash in for the right offer, according to Bild. The new deal may simply have been put in place to avoid losing him for free.

Aware that there could be interest in the 29-year-old, it makes sense for Newcastle to try and receive a fee if they sell him. Now, it seems one destination is already on his mind – even if a specific club has not come forward yet.

June 23 Transfer Chatter - Manchester City to offer first-team players to Spurs for Kane, Atletico want Arsenal full-back and Wolves monitoring Wales goalkeeper. Manchester City to offer a plethora of first-team players for Harry Kane, Atletico Madrid want Arsenal full-back and Wolves interested in Wales' No.1 goalkeeper, all in today's transfer chatter.

In his three years at St James’ Park, Schar has managed 74 appearances and seven goals. However, he has struggled with some injury issues, missing 10 games with a knee problem between February and April 2021.

Therefore, Newcastle could decide to sell him and reinvest the money elsewhere. But as things stand, he remains on the books and will be lining up again for them next season unless there are further developments.

Newcastle on alert for defender

The updates come after Newcastle were credited with an interest in Arsenal defender William Saliba.

The 20-year-old was signed by the Gunners in the summer of 2019 for a fee in the region of £27m. But, despite arriving to much fanfare, the youngster has yet to kick a ball for them.

After signing for the north Londoners, the France Under-20 star was loaned back to Saint-Etienne for 2019-2020. He spent the first half of last season playing for Arsenal’s Under-23s before moving on loan to Nice in January.

It was thought Mikel Arteta might give home an opportunity at the Emirates after David Luiz’s departure. But the Daily Mail have been suggesting he will be loaned out once again, casting doubt on his long-term future at the club.

It was thought that Nice were keen to take him on loan for another campaign after his displays in 2020-21. But it seems as though Arteta wants to loan him to an English club to aid his development.

That will be music to the ears of Newcastle, who have reportedly already made two bids to take him on loan. It remains to be seen if the Magpies do get their man.

READ MORE: Newcastle eye dependable Liverpool man in addition to £30m Arsenal raid