Expert ‘amazed’ Liverpool didn’t sign midfield star better than Douglas Luiz, with Man Utd now lurking

Liverpool may end up regretting their decision not to sign a Brazilian star, as one observer thinks he is a top-class midfielder who could follow in the footsteps of former Anfield ace Javier Mascherano.

Liverpool completely overhauled their midfield in the summer, as Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner were allowed to leave at the end of their contracts. Jurgen Klopp also lost experienced pair Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, as they jetted off for new adventures in the Saudi Pro League.

To replace those players, Liverpool signed Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo.

Those new stars have provided more energy and quality to a midfield which had been lacking, and in turn been giving Klopp a headache.

But the Reds could probably still do with adding another midfielder to their ranks this month, in order to help them potentially win multiple trophies this season.

Liverpool have been linked with several midfielders, including Borussia Monchengladbach’s Manu Kone, Genoa star Morten Frendrup, Andre of Fluminense and Corinthians’ Gabriel Moscardo. There has also been talk of the unhappy Henderson returning from Saudi Arabia, though that appears unlikely.

READ MORE – Euro Paper Talk: Klopp to give world superstar ‘the Liverpool throne’ as unbelievable transfer gets serious

Plenty of reports tipped Liverpool to sign Andre in the aftermath of Fluminense’s Copa Libertadores victory.

But on December 23, it emerged that Liverpool had decided not to follow up on their interest in the four-cap Brazil international. And this allowed Fulham to move into pole position for the deal, though they have yet to actually finalise his transfer. Plus, in a big twist, Man Utd joined the hunt for him last week.

Liverpool may have made transfer mistake

South American football expert Tim Vickery has now heaped praise on Andre. He is ‘amazed’ a big club such as Liverpool has yet to snare the 22-year-old, as he has the potential to be better than top Prem midfielders such as Douglas Luiz and Bruno Guimaraes.

“It’s amazing to me that Andre is still playing for Fluminense in Brazil,” he said (via Sky Sports’ live transfer centre, 09/01 at 13:15).

“Think of the Brazilian central midfielders doing well in the Premier League: Douglas Luiz, Joao Gomes, Danilo, Bruno Guimaraes – Andre might just be the best of the bunch.

“He reminds me a little bit of a young Javier Mascherano, who was so good for Argentina, for Liverpool and for Barcelona.

“He’s fierce in the tackle, covers a lot of space and, also, he plays for a side that play out from the back, so he really has to receive the ball in pressure situations.

“It’s a real surprise to me that he’s still in Brazil and that he’s not attracting interest from the very biggest clubs.”

DON’T MISS: Mo Salah agent stirs the pot over Liverpool future after big Mbappe twist fuels tantalising Anfield proposition