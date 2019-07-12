Expert explains why £54m Barcelona move is possible for Man Utd star

Spanish football expert Sid Lowe believes that a move to Barcelona for Manchester United’s Victor Lindelof is ‘plausible’.

It has been suggested that Ernesto Valverde’s side were still keen to bring in a new centre-back this summer, with cover and competition sought after for Gerard Pique and Clement Lenglet.

Samuel Umtiti and Jean-Clair Todibo face uncertain futures at the club, and Mundo Deportivo reported recently that Barca were keen on Lindelof as an alternative to Matthijs de Ligt – who is set for Juventus.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was keen to play down transfer links on Wednesday, but Lindelof’s agent put any decision in United’s hands.

However, ESPN FC‘s Lowe has not ruled out the idea of the Sweden international swapping Old Trafford for the Nou Camp.

“I don’t know where we can stand this story up yet but the way it feels plausible is, ‘Look at all these players at this end of the pitch. We better get something cheap at the other end.’ I don’t know how cheap this will actually end up being,” Lowe said.

“But we are looking at a situation in which Barcelona at the other end of the pitch, having now admitted defeat in their attempt to get De Ligt, are saying, ‘What we need is some squad players, preferably ones who don’t cost us too much, who don’t necessarily get annoyed if they don’t play or don’t start every game.’

“Barcelona’s policy at that end of the pitch is to effectively pad it out rather than go and buy a player who will start.”

A recent report from Don Balon claimed that United could ask for around £54million to facilitate an exit.

