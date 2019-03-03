Expert in grim outlook over financial damage of Chelsea transfer ban

Chelsea’s transfer ban could cause chaos for the club’s development plans in the near future, one football finance expert has claimed.

The Blues were looking to redevelop Stamford Bridge into a new 60,000-seater stadium and aimed to take up residency in 2021.

Planning approval had been received from Hammersmith and Fulham Council while potential snags, including compensation for local properties, had all been put in place.

However, Football finance academic Rob Wilson has claimed that any plans to improve their home ground may have to be put on ice, as the transfer ban could cost Chelsea £100million+.

“It will no doubt mean that those major competitors around them, other clubs in that big six, have now got a little bit of a competitive advantage over them,” Wilson told the Daily Star.

“For two reasons one they will be able to sign players and Chelsea will not be able to, and two if some of their targets are also the targets that Chelsea are after, they will be able to pick those up, dare say ever so slightly cheaper, because there’s not a price war over them.

“Longer term if we assume that the big six, by signing other players who Chelsea can’t, will become more competitive that reduces their chances of getting into the top-four, which is Champions League, which reduces revenue by around £50m to £60m (per season).

“Normally, if they get out of the group stage as we expect most English teams to do, their pay cheque is in the region of £50million as an average.

“So that’s £50m missed revenue for Chelsea, £50m gained revenue for at least four of their closest rivals which locks them out, you would expect, for the following year so all in all it’s a big deal.”