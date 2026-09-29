Expert reveals the MILLIONS Tottenham can claim from Man City in compensation over FFP scandal

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Tottenham could be set to claim a mouth-watering amount from Manchester City in compensation after the Etihad outfit were found guilty of 114 of the 115 charges levelled against them, according to Football finance expert Kieran Maguire.

The Premier League released an official statement confirming the guilty verdict on Tuesday evening, with City immediately following up and claiming they will be ‘relentless’ in their efforts to prove their innocence.

While no sanctions have yet been handed down, they could be severe, and the Premier League have stated that they will look to be ‘swift’ in bringing the saga to an end.

Tottenham are reported to be among four Premier League clubs who have reserved their right to seek compensation, alongside Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal.

Spurs’ claim to compensation is due to the fact that they missed out on Champions League football between 2011 and 2013, when City won the league and then finished second.

And Maguire believes Spurs could claim in the region of £43million, as a result of missing out on Europe’s premier competition.

Speaking to the i News, he said: “Some clubs who finished fifth will be looking at a minimum of £42.96m claim for loss of prize money.

“Then you could legitimately say that instead of hosting Bayern Munich or Real Madrid on a Wednesday night, we ended up hosting the second-best team in Denmark on a Thursday night, so our gate receipts were down. Bonuses from sponsors are down too.

“All of that goes into the claims.”

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Redknapp claims Tottenham ‘cheated’ by FFP scandal

Meanwhile, former Spurs boss Harry Redknapp has revealed how he thinks his old club were ‘cheated’ by the City FFP scandal, although he thinks the Etihad outfit should be punished in ‘the years to come’, rather than having titles taken away.

“Manchester City’s guilty verdict handed down on almost all of their Premier League charges is a staggering moment for football,” Redknapp wrote in a column for The Sun.

“It is a huge task to try and wrap your head around just how far this could reach through the sport — all the people who could be impacted.

“There are so many who will feel they have a claim to have some wrongs righted should City fail in their appeal and I am one of them.

‘”During the period City’s charges cover, I was in charge of Spurs and locking horns with them for the Champions League spots over a long run.

“In back-to-back seasons, 2010/11 and 2011/12, we finished one place off qualification.

“The second time around, when City won the title with that Sergio Aguero goal on the final day, we finished fourth but still missed out as Chelsea won the Champions League to take our spot.

“In May 2011, a 1-0 loss to Roberto Mancini’s side saw them qualify for Europe’s biggest competition for the first time and ended our dream of getting in there ourselves.”

Redknapp added: “Who knows what would have happened if those at the Etihad had been playing by the rules like everyone else?

“No one can say for sure but Tottenham fans will not be alone in feeling that they were, in some way, cheated across those seasons.”

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