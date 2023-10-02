Expert urges Man Utd to dismantle Arsenal dream by signing deadly attacker Arteta wants

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has suggested Manchester United destroy the plans of Mikel Arteta and Arsenal by landing Wolves star Pedro Neto first.

Neto has enjoyed a great start to the new campaign, having registered one goal and four assists in seven appearances. The winger was also instrumental to Wolves’ surprise 2-1 victory over Manchester City on Saturday.

Neto had the beating of City defender Nathan Ake all game long and he used this to great effect. For Wolves’ opener, he skipped past both Phil Foden and Ake before trying to pull the ball back for Matheus Cunha from the byline. Ruben Dias slid in though and sent the ball into his own net.

Julian Alvarez equalised for City with a brilliant free-kick, but Hwang Hee-chan restored Wolves’ lead in the 66th minute and Pep Guardiola’s side were unable to come back from this.

TNT Sports, formerly BT Sport, gave Neto the man of the match award for his excellent attacking display against the reigning Premier League champions. And the 23-year-old’s performance has resulted in fresh reports about a potential transfer away from Molineux.

On Sunday, it emerged that Arsenal have retained an interest in Neto ever since summer 2022 and are continuing to monitor his situation ahead of a potential swoop next year. Neto has been described as a ‘concrete target’ for Arsenal alongside Brentford centre-forward Ivan Toney. Arteta could sign both players in 2024 to completely revamp his forward line.

Although, Arsenal may face competition from fierce rivals Man Utd for Neto. During an interview with CaughtOffside, Romano has discussed Man Utd potentially replacing Jadon Sancho and Neto’s name cropped up.

“Just one final point on Man Utd and Jadon Sancho – at the moment there is no significant update to report, and I’m not aware of any decision on a potential new winger signing in January,” the journalist said.

Fabrizio Romano discusses Man Utd moves

“There are many good opportunities around such as Pedro Neto who I’ve already mentioned and who is a fantastic player, but it’s absolutely not sure or guaranteed that Man Utd will spend big money in January.”

Of course, Sancho is currently exiled from the Man Utd first team as a result of his public disagreement with manager Erik ten Hag. The Dutchman is waiting for Sancho to apologise so he can be re-integrated into the squad, but the wide man does not feel he is in the wrong.

As such, Man Utd may be forced to sell Sancho in January. And this would put them in the market for a new attacker, with Neto definitely an option.

However, as Romano mentions, the Red Devils would have to spend big to snare Neto away from Wolves. Given his great form of late, Wolves will not want to let him leave. And they are protected by his contract, which runs until June 2027.

Plus, Man Utd may end up getting into a bidding war with Arsenal if the Gunners follow up on their long-term interest in the Portuguese.

Meanwhile, Man Utd and Arsenal could both miss out on the capture of a Serie A star as talks are being planned for his new contract in Italy.