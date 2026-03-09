Jadon Sancho is understood to have advised his agents over which club he would ideally like to join this summer, TEAMtalk understands, with his Manchester United career now months from officially being over and with Aston Villa continuing to sit on making the move permanent.

Sancho’s future remains a hot topic as the summer transfer window gets closer, with the 25-year-old English winger poised to depart Manchester United on a free transfer when his contract expires in June.

Currently on loan at Aston Villa, where his performances under Unai Emery have shown small glimpses of revival but an underwhelming overall impact, Sancho is attracting interest from several clubs keen to try and revive his flagging fortunes and bring him back to his best.

Borussia Dortmund stand out as the frontrunners due to past ties. Sources state Sancho would welcome a return to the Signal Iduna Park, where he previously excelled before his £73 million (€85m, $97.5m) move to Old Trafford in 2021. Dortmund are open to making an offer, viewing the reunion as a low-risk opportunity to recapture his best form.

To fuel their chances, we understand Sancho himself has named the Bundesliga side as his preferred destination, with exploratory talks underway.

Aston Villa, for their part, are still to decide to make the loan permanent.

Emery has praised Sancho’s qualities and suggested the club could pursue a deal if he continues improving. Villa are seen as strong contenders, potentially battling Dortmund for his signature, especially if they secure Champions League qualification.

Interest extends beyond these two. Serie A clubs such as Napoli, AC Milan and Atalanta have made contact, drawn by the prospect of a technically gifted attacker on a free transfer.

Interest in Sancho from unnamed Premier League clubs

Sources also say at least five unnamed Premier League sides and other European teams are monitoring the situation and have made calls over recent weeks.

Turkish giants like Fenerbahce, Galatasaray and Besiktas are very keen and are very interested in him as a free transfer.

The Saudi Pro League is also an option, and they are looking at Sancho as a potential incoming for the summer.

However, his preference is to stay in Europe and, in particular, a third stint with BVB now emerging as his favoured destination.

Either way, Manchester United have decided against extending his contract or pushing for a fee, opting to offload his high wages instead as their main incentive for moving the 25-year-old on.

Even if he were still under contract, Sancho’s market value has dipped to around €20 million (£17m, $23m) amid inconsistent form.

But his pedigree ensures options and the chance to resurrect past glories, which once saw the player touted as one of the game’s brightest young talents, as well as helping him earn 23 England caps, means he will have no shortage of options come the summer…

