Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman wasn’t too far away from a shock transfer deadline day move – only for financial problems to scupper a potential deal.

Coman has been a mainstay at Bayern for the best part of a decade, initially during a loan spell from Juventus between 2015-17 and then joining the Bundesliga club permanently seven years ago.

In that time, he has scored 64 goals and notched 66 assists in 297 appearances in all competitions. The France international has helped them win a host of Bundesliga titles, along with the Champions League, and domestic cups.

While the 28-year-old still has just under three years left on his contract with the German giants, for much of the past month, it seemed he may cut ties with the Bavarian team.

TEAMtalk revealed that Arsenal had enquired about the Frenchman shortly before the summer transfer window shut on August 30, while Liverpool also monitored him before swooping for Juventus wideman Federico Chiesa.

The Gunners were reportedly offered the chance to sign Coman but baulked at his rumoured £42m (€50m / $55m) price tag.

Reports suggested that Saudi Pro League team Al-Hilal offered approximately £33.7m (€40m / $44m) for his services, but that fell short of Bayern’s valuation.

Incidentally, the summer arrival of Michael Olise from Crystal Palace was expected to limit Coman’s game time under new manager Vincent Kompany.

Barcelona enquired about Coman move

Indeed, Coman has come off the bench in all three of Bayern’s games this season, while Olise has started both of their Bundesliga matches. With the German side keen to get his hefty salary off their wage bill, Football Espana claimed that Barcelona got in contact with Bayern over the winger’s availability.

Former Bayern boss Hansi Flick is an admirer of the former Paris Saint-Germain youngster and after failing to land Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams, Coman could have been a good alternative.

However, the report adds that none of these deals came off on deadline day due to Barcelona’s salary limit woes. The Blaugrana’s precarious finances mean they have struggled to register new signings for the 2024/25 campaign.

This ostensibly stemmed from a wage bill that sky-rocketed after winning the Champions League in 2015, the negative effect of the coronavirus pandemic, and alleged mismanagement at board level.

For the time being, it seems Coman will stay with Bayern – at least until January.

Coman back in Bayern’s plans

So far this season, Coman has scored one goal in three substitute appearances. At the weekend, he came off the bench to help Bayern beat Freiburg 2-0 in the Bundesliga on Sunday. That prompted Kompany to sing his praises.

“The first half was really positive for us trying to limit the threat of the opponent and at the same time create our own chances,” said the former Burnley boss. “We were good on the second balls and the counter pressing.

“In the second half we were one step later than Freiburg players on the second balls and lost a bit of momentum. I have to say we’re very fortunate to have players [on the bench] who can make the difference. Thomas Müller and Kingsley Coman were very important for us to win the game.”

Furthermore, Bayern director of sport, Max Eberl, confirmed the 5ft 11in player is going nowhere for now – in something of a U-turn.

On Sunday, he added: “King [Coman] is staying with us. It’s good to have an international break straight after the transfer window. It’s fun to build a squad.

“You discuss many things, what’s doable. Planning a squad is a puzzle of people with feelings. It’s like an orchestra. You build a group with which you try to achieve your goals.”