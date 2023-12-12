Euro Paper Talk: Explosive Man Utd, Bayern Munich swap deal touted as Ten Hag targets talented striker; Arsenal rival Liverpool for Juventus star

Manchester United are looking to talk Bayern Munich into a swap deal involving Casemiro and a talented teenager, Liverpool face Arsenal competition for a €40m-rated Juventus man, while West Ham have the green light to sign a red-hot striker.

TEN HAG TURN MAN UTD STRIKER FOCUS TO MATHYS TEL

Manchester United are hoping to talk Bayern Munich into letting talented teenager Mathys Tel depart the Allianz Arena on loan, according to a report.

The Red Devils are desperate to add more firepower to their ranks in the winter window and have been linked with a variety of possible options ranging from Timo Werner, Serhou Guirassy and the lesser-known Nikola Krstovic.

However, with Ten Hag also looking to bolster other areas of his Manchester United squad – most notably in central midfield where he wants a new No 8 and in defence, where he hopes to land a new centre-half – it is likely that any striker signing will be for a more modest sum, or potentially even on loan.

To that end, Erik ten Hag has form for that, having brought in Wout Weghorst on a temporary deal in the same window last season.

Now Sky Deutschland reporter Florian Plettenberg reports that United are ready to turn their focus towards Tel.

The France U21 international moved to the Allianz Arena from Rennes in summer 2022 for a fee of €28.5m, with the striker since making 46 appearances – mainly off the bench – and scoring 12 times.

Very much behind Harry Kane in the Bayern Munich pecking order, it’s claimed that United are now hoping to convince Thomas Tuchel to let Tel move on loan for the remainder of the season to potentially further his game-time.

Their early enquiries have not been met by enthusiasm by Tuchel, however, who has used the 18-year-old 14 times off the bench this season.

However, he is now thought to be Ten Hag’s No 1 striker target with interest in Guirassy, despite making enquiries, now fading and with the Stuttgart striker more likely to sign for West Ham.

Man Utd could use Casemiro in a swap for Tel

Thankfully for United, they could yet have an ace up their sleeves in the quest to land Tel.

And that comes amid claims that Tuchel is now keen to rescue unwanted Brazilian midfielder Casemiro from his Old Trafford nightmare.

However, rather than signing the Brazilian outright, it’s claimed Tuchel would prefer to bring in the Brazilian on a loan deal at first, with a possible swap scenario between the two clubs potentially unfolding.

The 31-year-old has struggled with injury of late but appears to have fallen out of favour under Ten Hag anyway. And with speculation mounting over his future, it is understood that United will not stand in his way if a possible escape route opens up.

To that end, a move to Saudi Arabia has been touted, although it’s believed the five-times Champions League winner would prefer to continue at one of Europe’s elite clubs first and foremost.

As a result, Le10 Sport claims Casemiro’s agent has also offered the midfielder’s services to Paris Saint-Germain to gauge their interest.

But it’s believed United would prefer a potential swap with Bayern for Tel, a player they will potentially get to see up close and personal in Tuesday night’s Champions League clash at Old Trafford.

WEST HAM GET SERHOU GUIRASSY GREEN LIGHT

Stuttgart have identified Augsburg striker Dion Drena Beljo as a replacement for the in-demand Serhou Guirassy amid claims a €20m move to West Ham is on the cards. (BILD)

Arsenal are plotting a surprise move for Girona left-back Miguel Gutierrez, who can leave if any club meets his €40m (£34.4m) exit clause. Real Madrid are entitled to 50% of the fee, while Los Blancos also have an option to re-sign the player for just €8m, though look unlikely to trigger it. (Marca)

Junior Firpo is not pushing to leave Leeds United and remains committed to helping the Whites return to the Premier League amid ongoing links to his former club, Real Betis. (Estadio Deportivo)

Aston Villa full-back Alex Moreno is reportedly set to return to his former club Real Betis in January – just 12 months after leaving Los Verdiblancos for Villa Park. (various)

Fulham and Brentford are battling it out to sign Roma striker Andrea Belotti, with the striker cleared to leave in January. Fiorentina, Genoa and Palmeiras are also keen on the 29-year-old Italy international. (Romagiallorossa)

Bayern Munich are ready to pay a club-record €105m (£90.5m) for Ronald Araujo in January – beating the fee they paid for Harry Kane over the summer – if Barcelona agree to the deal. (Sport)

Liverpool are very much in contention to sign Hoffenheim’s Max Beier in summer 2024 after learning the 21-year forward has a modest €30m asking price. (Sky Deutschland)

MAN CITY TARGET MOVE FOR TAJON BUCHANAN

Manchester City are targeting a move for Club Brugge attacker Tajon Buchanan, amid claims he could leave in a cut-price January deal if the Canada international fails to agree a new deal. (various)

Crystal Palace have approached Julen Lopetegui about replacing Roy Hodgson as manager, with Nottingham Forest also keen on the former Wolves and Real Madrid boss. (Marca)

Girona’s Michel Sanchez, Imanol Alguacil of Real Sociedad, Barcelona Atletic manager Rafael Marquez and Bologna coach Thiago Motta are the four contenders for the Barcelona job if the club pulls the plug on Xavi Hernandez. The Barca board are due to meet on Thursday to discuss their stalling season with Xavi’s future part of the agenda. (various)

Kylian Mbappe is reaching D-day over his future with Real Madrid giving him until January 20 to decide on a move, while PSG also plans to offer him a new deal, though for a minimum two years and taking him into his prime years. (L’Equipe)

Barcelona are ready to cash in on Eric Garcia after believing his valuation has risen in the wake of his brilliant performances while on loan at Girona this season. (Sport)

Xabi Alonso insists he will decide on his next job when the time is right for him, amid growing reports he is set to replace Carlo Ancelotti as Real Madrid boss next summer. (Mundo Deportivo)

Chelsea are on the trail of Palmeiras’ Brazilian midfielder Luis Guilherme, while Man City, Man Utd and Arsenal are also keen on the 17-year-old. (90min)

Aston Villa have reportedly joined a growing list of clubs chasing highly-rated RB Salzburg midfield sensation Oscar Gloukh. (various)

ARSENAL RIVAL LIVERPOOL FOR KENAN YILDIZ MOVE

Arsenal are to battle Liverpool for the signing of Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz, who can leave for €40m this January. (Tuttosport)

Juventus are ready to sell Newcastle linked winger Matias Soule and Yildiz to finance two major midfield signings with Kalvin Phillips and Teun Koopmeiners their two top targets. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

The Bianconeri also admire €30m-rated Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Georgiy Sudakov, who is also wanted by Chelsea and Arsenal. (Tuttosport)

Tottenham, meanwhile, are growing in confidence they can strike a deal in the region of €20m with Juventus for winger Samuel Iling-Junior. (various)

Barcelona have very quickly ruled out a possible swap deal with Manchester United involving wingers Jadon Sancho and Raphina. (Mundo Deportivo)

Juventus and Italy legend and current Los Angeles FC defender Giorgio Chiellini will reportedly announcement his retirement from the game on Tuesday. (various)

Barcelona boss Xavi is continuing to push his club’s board to find a way to finance the signing of Giovani Lo Celso from Tottenham in January, despite Spurs’ unwillingness to negotiate. (various)