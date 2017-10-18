Extra ingredient cited as reason why Mourinho CAN be lured to PSG

Jose Mourinho could leave for PSG next summer after a report claimed sporting director Antero Henrique would be the ‘extra ingredient’ needed to lure him from Manchester United.

United boss Mouirnho is expected to be targeted by the French club, who are likely to sack Unai Emery unless he wins the Champions League, at the end of this season.

The United boss is approaching the midpoint of the three-year deal he signed at Old Trafford upon in his appointment in the summer of 2016 and while there is the option of a fourth year, there is reports that the Red Devils are ready to open talks over a new deal .

However, The Sun’s Martin Lipton claims that PSG will return for Mourinho next summer, and this timed they are armed with the same sporting director who helped the current Manchester United manager win his first Champions League title with Porto.

Mourinho is desperate to win a third Champions League with a third club and reports earlier this week claim that he feels under-funded at United despite spending over £300m in two summers.

He has spoken warmly about PSG, prompting reports that he could ditch United for the French capital.

Mourinho addressed those rumours on Tuesday, saying: “I have my contract that ends in May/June 2019, we are in October 2017, so I don’t know what to say.

“One day you say I am going to sign a five-year contract and the next day you say I am going to leave.

“The only thing that I said and is true and there was not misinterpretation of my words is I am not going to end my career at Manchester United.”