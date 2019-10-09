Liverpool are growing increasingly confident that Alisson Becker will be passed fit for their clash against Manchester United after the goalkeeper put in some serious additional hours to return from injury.

The 26-year-old Brazilian damaged a calf during the first half of the opening day 4-1 Premier League victory over Norwich, Jurgen Klopp saying afterwards that he expects to have to do without the Champions League winner for some time.

But after it emerged last month that the former Roma stopper had targeted the clash against United for his comeback game, it’s now been reported by ESPN FC that Alisson is ‘undertaking extra training sessions at Melwood’ as he pushes for a recall to Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI.

And that has led to increased confidence around Liverpool that Alisson will be passed fit for the crucial clash against their arch-rivals as the league leaders look to strengthen their stranglehold on top spot and hammer another nail in the coffin of under-pressure United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The report in ESPN adds that Alisson has ignored the chance to take a break from football afforded to any Liverpool player not representing their country over the international break and that Alisson ‘remained at the training complex to improve his sharpness’.

The report continues: ‘Goalkeeping coach John Achterberg has been working chiefly on Alisson’s speed, reactions, distribution and power.’

Alisson has missed a total of 11 games during his injury absence, during which time his deputy Adrian has stood in to plenty of acclaim, none less than that from Alisson.

“He’s a special guy who came late in the season, he just came and shows everyone his value, not just as a player but as a person and that is the more important thing,” Alisson said.

“He is doing very well on the pitch. I have peace to recover in a proper way so it’s better for everyone.”

However, despite the ringing endorsement from FIFA Goalkeeper of the Year Alisson, there are few doubts that the Brazilian would represent a far safer pair of hands in the Liverpool goal.

Despite the praise heaped upon Adrian, the former West Ham has conceded 12 goals in the 10 matches he has played in, though five of them have come against Napoli and RB Leipzig in the Champions League.

