Extra-time double from Joe Bryan fires Fulham to play-off glory

Joe Bryan curled home a quick-thinking free-kick and then added a second as Fulham beat Brentford 2-1 after extra time to win the play-off final and secure promotion to the Premier League.

In a tense game, Fulham enjoyed the better of the first half with Josh Onomah forcing David Raya into a smart low save.

Scott Parker’s side continued to push after the break with Neeskens Kebano curling a free-kick into the side-netting.

At the other end, a rare sight of goal for Ollie Watkins stung the gloves of Marek Rodak.

However, that was one of very few sightings on goal and it was no surprise to see a tight encounter go to extra time.

The Cottagers continued to push and eventually broke the deadlock through Bryan’s 30-yard free-kick.

With the Brentford defence and Raya expecting a delivery into the box, Bryan whipped a ferocious swerving effort round the wall and into the huge gap left in goal.

That opened up what had been a drab encounter. But that left spaces in the Bees defence and Bryan strode forward, played an excellent one-two and slotted a composed finish into the bottom corner to wrap the game up.

Brentford did get on the scoresheet with the last touch of the game through a Henrik Dalsgaard header. However, there was hardly time to restart before the full-time whistle was blown and the party began for the Cottagers.

They return to the Premier League after a one-year absence, with Scott Parker securing promotion in his first full season.