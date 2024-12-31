Another frustrated Chelsea forward could follow in the footsteps of Raheem Sterling by making a move to Arsenal, a report has claimed.

Sterling swapped west London for north London via a loan deal at the end of this summer’s transfer window after falling out of favour at Chelsea, and now a similar move is said to be under consideration for someone else stuck in a tricky situation at Stamford Bridge.

Christopher Nkunku is the player in question now, after largely being limited to cup appearances rather than league outings this season – and although he could have a range of potential destinations, Arsenal are now being mentioned as a possibility.

According to a report from Caught Offside, Nkunku is ‘eager to leave’ Chelsea and has his representatives searching for a new club.

It’s here that Arsenal have been named as a club on the ‘radar’ for Nkunku – although whether that interest is being driven more by the Gunners or the player’s camp is unclear.

Another option for Nkunku could be to re-join Paris Saint-Germain, whose academy he came through and where he made his first 78 senior appearances before joining RB Leipzig in 2019.

PSG are focusing on French talent in their latest recruitment drive and could bring back one of their own products to replace Randal Kolo Muani, who is out of Luis Enrique’s plans.

Chelsea stance on Nkunku future

Nkunku is still under contract with Chelsea until 2029 after agreeing a long-term deal when he came to the Premier League in 2023.

However, the report claims Chelsea ‘will not stand in the way’ of a player who doesn’t want to stay – and that effectively goes for anyone.

After all, Enzo Maresca said earlier this month: “If they knock on the door and they want to leave, I’m not going to say: ‘No, no, you have to stay here, 100%.’

“If they want to leave, the best thing for everyone is that the players who aren’t happy move on.”

A move to PSG has already been speculated, but the Arsenal link is newer – and seemingly less likely to materialise unless January has a surprise in store.

TEAMtalk has also previously reported that Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund would be among the clubs keen on Nkunku if he became available.

Arsenal plans to replace Saka

There might be room for another attacker at Arsenal after Bukayo Saka suffered an injury, but TEAMtalk has learned of some other ways they could try to fill the gap.

With Sterling on the sidelines too, Arsenal are looking for a versatile winger who can cover on either flank.

Our sources have named Athletic Club’s Nico Williams and Wolves’ Matheus Cunha as dream targets for Arsenal – but that is more likely for the summer.

An alternative plan could be to sign a striker such as Evan Ferguson from Brighton, allowing Gabriel Jesus to play in a wider role.

