‘Extremely confident’ – Big update on Liverpool stealing excellent coach from Prem rivals amid Man City interest

Liverpool have learned how Tottenham Hotspur are feeling amid rumours Ange Postecoglou might move to Anfield and replace Jurgen Klopp.

Former Borussia Dortmund boss Klopp will leave at the end of the season to take a break from football as he is running out of energy to manage at the highest level. Klopp has already won a host of trophies including the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup during a hugely successful spell at Liverpool, and the Reds might win yet more silverware before he departs this summer.

Liverpool chiefs were informed of Klopp’s decision in November and will have been working hard since then to identify potential replacements. Everyone involved with the club is determined to prevent a repeat of what happened to Manchester United and Arsenal when Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger left those clubs.

Postecoglou has been mentioned as one potential successor to Klopp. The 58-year-old has done a brilliant job since arriving in North London last summer, instilling an attacking and exciting brand of football and helping Tottenham get back in the mix for Champions League qualification.

Postecoglou has been able to get the best out of Son Heung-min, Richarlison, James Maddison and others, while also earning admirers in the media through his infectious personality.

Postecoglou swapping Tottenham for Liverpool would be a big shock, given the two are English rivals and the fact they are both in the top four. Luckily for Spurs fans, it does not look like the Greek-Australian will be making such a move this summer.

As per The Telegraph, Spurs are ‘extremely confident’ Postecoglou will stay put to help the club with its ambitious long-term project.

While the tactician was a childhood Liverpool fan, he is fully focused on helping Spurs get back into the Champions League and end their long wait for a trophy, too.

Ange Postecoglou set to reject Liverpool interest

Postecoglou’s Spurs contract runs until June 2027, putting the club under no pressure to let him leave in the next couple of seasons. Plus, the contract includes plenty of performance-related bonuses, which should help to keep Postecoglou on board.

The report adds that Manchester City are also keeping tabs on Postecoglou in case Pep Guardiola leaves in the near future. However, the serial winner currently appears happy to remain at Man City.

It seems Liverpool will have to sound out other managerial targets in their bid to replace Klopp. From the Premier League, they are also admirers of Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi and Brentford’s Thomas Frank.

The frontrunner for the job, though, is ex-Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso. He is already loved by the Reds faithful and is also doing an exceptional job at Bayer Leverkusen, with the side five points ahead of usual champions Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga table.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are fully informed on Alonso’s contract situation at Leverkusen. The 42-year-old is also being monitored by European titans Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern, though Liverpool are reportedly ‘one step ahead’ as things stand.

Earlier on Tuesday, ex-Reds midfielder Danny Murphy gave his verdict on Alonso returning to Liverpool.

“Alonso, at the moment, for what he is doing at Bayer Leverkusen, in the style in which he is doing, it looks like a super young coach with lots of qualities,” Murphy said.

“He has a team playing for him; he’s got a nice style, is easy on the eye, very articulate, calm, and has been at Liverpool before.

“He ticks a lot of boxes, but he does not tick them all. The problem you have is that nobody does, especially who I can think of.

“That’s why I say I think Alonso is going to get the gig, and probably rightly so, in my opinion.”

