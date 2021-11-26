Birmingham eyeing FC Groningen future star ahead of January

Birmingham are currently monitoring FC Groningen left-back Bjorn Meijer, per a report.

The 18-year-old has broken into the Dutch side’s first team this season. Meijer rose through the ranks at FC Groningen and is highly rated there. Featuring in four Eredivisie games this campaign, his last outing came at the end of October. Meijer played 45 minutes in his team’s 4-0 victory against Helmond.

Birmingham currently have two left-backs at the club. George Friend and Jeremie Bela, with the latter filling the role in recent months. With manager Lee Bowyer opting for a 3-5-2 formation, the Dutchman would fit perfectly into the left wing-back role.

According to Birmingham Live, the Blues are yet to make an approach for the teenager. However, a move in the January transfer window could be on the cards.

Meijer’s contract at his current club expires in the summer of 2023 but he does have an option of extending it for a further year.

The Championship club have reportedly been ‘very impressed’ with the youngster’s recent performances, especially for his country.

The Dutchman started both European qualifiers for his country as they defeated both Moldova and Cyprus.

As his contract isn’t set to run out anytime soon, FC Groningen won’t be in any rush to sell their academy graduate and will wait for the right fee.

On the upcoming transfer window, Bowyer said: “Finances come into play, whether you like it or not so it’s going to be tough.

“All we can do is try and get the targets we want and hopefully we can do that.”

Bruno Lage discusses Dion Sanderson’s future

Wolves manager Bruno Lage has addressed the future of Birmingham loanee Dion Sanderson.

The 21-year-old has featured in 10 Championship games for the Blues this campaign. Despite being winless in their last three league games, Sanderson helped his side collect an eighth clean sheet for the season.

The Premier League outfit have numerous defensive options and which could result in the centre-back struggling to break into the first-team of his parent club if he was to be recalled.

Lage said: “We are thinking of everything, so if we need to, for sure in January we’ll make our decision.

“The club will try to do what’s best for the player because they are happy at the moment, they are playing but also we need to decide the best for the club so it will be our decision – it will be the best for the player and the best for the club.”

