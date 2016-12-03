Ez-Liverpool boss ‘didn’t need’ Cantona grief, snubbed Schmeichel

Liverpool rejected opportunities to bring Eric Cantona and Peter Schmeichel to Anfield prior to their moves to Manchester United, according to former Reds boss Graeme Souness.

Souness replaced Kenny Dalglish at Anfield back in 1991 and enduring three difficult years before resigning.

Although Liverpool won the FA Cup in 1992, the Scot’s time in charge of Liverpool was marred by underachievement; the Reds finished sixth in both of his full seasons as manager as the club struggled to make the transition after Dalglish’s departure.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, the Scot has revealed that he once had the opportunity to sign Cantona and Schmeichel for Liverpool, both of whom were struggling to find clubs at the time.

“Schmeichel wrote to me when I was at Liverpool in the early 1990s,” he told the Daily Mail. “Ron Yeats came into my office and told me there was a young Danish goalkeeper who was a Liverpool fan and was willing to pay his own travel and hotel in exchange for some time with us.

“But at the time I was trying to ease Brucey Grobbelaar out and that was proving a hassle. And I think I had just signed David James. So I thought I could do without it.

“Similar with Eric. We had played Auxerre at home and Michel Platini came to see me. He said he had a player – a problem boy but a proper player. Cantona.

“I said the last thing I needed was another problem player. I had 30-pluses that I was trying to get out so I didn’t need more hassle. I said I was looking for something else. I said no thanks.”