Orta issues heartfelt statement as Leeds cut ties with Ezgjan Alioski

Ezgjan Alioski has officially left Leeds United after failing to a agree a new contract offer, the club have confirmed.

The North Macedonian’s four-year spell at Elland Road has come to an end. Leeds wanted to keep the 29-year-old and had offered the left-back a new deal.

It’s thought the offer was still on the table for Alioski to stay, despite his contract expiring on June 30.

Now though Leeds have cut ties with the player who made a total of 171 appearances for Leeds, scoring 22 goals.

Director of Football Victor Orta told LeedsUnited.com: “I knew Gjanni was going to be special the moment he walked into the building.

“The emotion I saw in his face and the face of his parents when signed his contract here at Elland Road was a beautiful moment and I was sure he was going to give everything for Leeds United.

“Even with this in mind he exceeded my expectations. Gjanni has been exceptional both on and off the field, his teammates will miss him greatly, as will all of the staff at Thorp Arch and Elland Road.

“We thank Gjanni for all of his efforts and we wish him every success for the future.”

Alioski was the subject of two more from Turkey last week. As per a report the left-sided star has been approached by both Trabzonspor and Fenerbahce.

Neither club have yet though managed to agree personal terms with Alioski.

Firpo and Cornet latest

Meanwhile, Leeds are pressing ahead with plans to sign not, one, but two left-backs.

Leeds transfer chief Orta is closing in on the signing of Barcelona defender Junior Firpo. The Dominican-born left-back is understood to be in England for a medical ahead of his £12.8m move to Elland Road.

July 5 Transfer Chatter - Manchester Utd boost for Camavinga, Barcelona want Coutinho out and Chelsea working on another Italian full-back Manchester United receive a boost from Rennes in the race for Eduardo Camavinga, Barcelona willing to accept staggeringly low offer for Phillippe Coutinho and Chelsea in talks with exciting Italian full-back, all in today's transfer chatter.

That signing though has not put off Orta making another move for a left sided defender. And Leeds have made a €12m offer for Lyon left-back Maxwel Cornet, according to a report in France.

Olympique et Lyonnais claim the Whites have “been interested” in Lyon defender Cornet “for a few months”.

Leeds are understood to be “following” the player “with interest”, but they will have to go higher than their initial offer.

Apparently Orta’s €12m offer “does not satisfy” Lyon.