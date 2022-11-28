FA Cup 3rd-round draw: Blockbuster all-Premier League tie headlines draw; Man Utd take on familiar foe; tricky away day for Arsenal

The FA Cup fifth round draw has been made

The third-round draw for the FA Cup has thrown up a heavyweight clash between two huge Premier League rivals, while Manchester United will host Everton, Arsenal are bound for a League One club and Liverpool will face Wolves at Anfield.

Manchester City against Chelsea is the tie of the round and will take place in early January, while the table-topping Gunners head to Oxford United and north London rivals Tottenham welcome Portsmouth.

Other interesting ties include a tricky test for Leeds at Cardiff, while there are also two other all-Premier League clashes as Brentford host West Ham and Crystal Palace take on Southampton.

Newcastle travel to League One Sheffield Wednesday, while Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham have been handed an away day at Coventry.

FA Cup 3rd-round draw in full:

Preston v Huddersfield

Middlesbrough v Brighton

Chesterfield v West Brom

Manchester City v Chelsea

Charlton/Stockport v Walsall

Boreham Wood v Accrington Stanley

Tottenham v Portsmouth

Derby v Barnsley

Cardiff v Leeds

Brentford v West Ham

Bournemouth v Burnley

Coventry v Wrexham

Norwich v Blackburn

Aston Villa v Stevenage

Luton v Wigan

Arsenal face banana-skin Oxford clash

Oxford United v Arsenal

Fleetwood v QPR

Liverpool v Wolves

Grimsby v Burton Albion

Blackpool v Nottingham Forest

Dagenham & Redbridge/Gillingham v Leicester

Forest Green Rovers v Birmingham

Bristol City v Swansea

Hartlepool v Stoke

Hull v Fulham

Crystal Palace v Southampton

Millwall v Sheffield United

Shrewsbury v Sunderland

Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle

Manchester United v Everton

Reading v Watford

Ipswich v Rotherham

Ties are to be played the weekend of January 7.