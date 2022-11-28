FA Cup 3rd-round draw: Blockbuster all-Premier League tie headlines draw; Man Utd take on familiar foe; tricky away day for Arsenal
The third-round draw for the FA Cup has thrown up a heavyweight clash between two huge Premier League rivals, while Manchester United will host Everton, Arsenal are bound for a League One club and Liverpool will face Wolves at Anfield.
Manchester City against Chelsea is the tie of the round and will take place in early January, while the table-topping Gunners head to Oxford United and north London rivals Tottenham welcome Portsmouth.
Other interesting ties include a tricky test for Leeds at Cardiff, while there are also two other all-Premier League clashes as Brentford host West Ham and Crystal Palace take on Southampton.
Newcastle travel to League One Sheffield Wednesday, while Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham have been handed an away day at Coventry.
FA Cup 3rd-round draw in full:
Preston v Huddersfield
Middlesbrough v Brighton
Chesterfield v West Brom
Manchester City v Chelsea
Charlton/Stockport v Walsall
Boreham Wood v Accrington Stanley
Tottenham v Portsmouth
Derby v Barnsley
Cardiff v Leeds
Brentford v West Ham
Bournemouth v Burnley
Coventry v Wrexham
Norwich v Blackburn
Aston Villa v Stevenage
Luton v Wigan
Arsenal face banana-skin Oxford clash
Oxford United v Arsenal
Fleetwood v QPR
Liverpool v Wolves
Grimsby v Burton Albion
Blackpool v Nottingham Forest
Dagenham & Redbridge/Gillingham v Leicester
Forest Green Rovers v Birmingham
Bristol City v Swansea
Hartlepool v Stoke
Hull v Fulham
Crystal Palace v Southampton
Millwall v Sheffield United
Shrewsbury v Sunderland
Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle
Manchester United v Everton
Reading v Watford
Ipswich v Rotherham
Ties are to be played the weekend of January 7.