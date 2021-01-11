FA Cup 4th/5th round draws: Man Utd handed blockbuster tie

Manchester United will host Liverpool in the FA Cup fourth round following the draw on Monday, with a home tie also awaiting in round five.

Current holders Arsenal will head to either Southampton or Shrewsbury, while Tottenham have been handed a trip to Wycombe.

Chelsea have been given a home tie against Luton, while Manchester City head to Cheltenham.

The fifth round sees United or Liverpool then play host to the winner of the Stockport/West Ham v Doncaster ties.

FA Cup 4th-round draw in full:

Cheltenham Town v Manchester City

Bournemouth v Crawley Town

Swansea v Nottingham Forest

Manchester United v Liverpool

Southampton/Shrewsbury v Arsenal

Barnsley v Norwich

Chorley v Wolves

Millwall v Bristol City

Brighton v Blackpool

Wycombe v Tottenham

Fulham v Burnley

Sheffield United v Plymouth

Chelsea v Luton

Stockport/West Ham v Doncaster

Brentford v Leicester

Everton v Sheffield Wednesday

Ties to be played January 22-25

FA Cup 5th-round draw in full:

Fulham/Burnley v Bournemouth/Crawley

Manchester United/Liverpool v Stockport/West Ham or Doncaster

Sheffield United/Plymouth v Millwall/Bristol City

Chorley/Wolves v Southampton/Shrewsbury or Arsenal

Barnsley/Norwich v Chelsea/Luton

Everton/Sheffield Wednesday v Wycombe/Tottenham

Swansea/Nottingham Forest v Cheltenham/Manchester City

Brentford/Leicester v Brighton/Blackpool

Ties to be played February 9-11