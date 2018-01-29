FA Cup 5th-round draw made as surviving big guns are kept apart

Manchester United have been handed an FA Cup tie against Huddersfield or Birmingham, while Manchester City face their 2013 final victors Wigan.

With former Chelsea manager Ruud Gullit and former Wales midfielder Robbie Savage drawing the balls, United – who beat Yeovil 4-0 on Friday – will continue their quest for glory with a trip to either Huddersfield or Birmingham.

Meanwhile, West Brom – who claimed a controversial 3-2 win over Liverpool at Anfield – will take on Southampton.

Elsewhere, Chelsea face a home date with Championship Hull, while Spurs will travel to Millwall or Rochdale if they can overcome League Two Newport.

The full draw for the FA Cup 5th round:

Sheffield Wednesday v Notts County or Swansea

West Brom v Southampton

Chelsea v Hull City

Leicester v Sheffield United

Huddersfield or Birmingham v Manchester United

Millwall or Rochdale v Newport County or Tottenham

Brighton v Coventry

Wigan v Manchester City

Fifth-round ties will take place across the weekend of 17-18 February, with winning clubs receiving £180,000.