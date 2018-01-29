FA Cup 5th-round draw made as surviving big guns are kept apart
Manchester United have been handed an FA Cup tie against Huddersfield or Birmingham, while Manchester City face their 2013 final victors Wigan.
With former Chelsea manager Ruud Gullit and former Wales midfielder Robbie Savage drawing the balls, United – who beat Yeovil 4-0 on Friday – will continue their quest for glory with a trip to either Huddersfield or Birmingham.
Meanwhile, West Brom – who claimed a controversial 3-2 win over Liverpool at Anfield – will take on Southampton.
Elsewhere, Chelsea face a home date with Championship Hull, while Spurs will travel to Millwall or Rochdale if they can overcome League Two Newport.
The full draw for the FA Cup 5th round:
Sheffield Wednesday v Notts County or Swansea
West Brom v Southampton
Chelsea v Hull City
Leicester v Sheffield United
Huddersfield or Birmingham v Manchester United
Millwall or Rochdale v Newport County or Tottenham
Brighton v Coventry
Wigan v Manchester City
Fifth-round ties will take place across the weekend of 17-18 February, with winning clubs receiving £180,000.