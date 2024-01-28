FA Cup fifth round draw: Man Utd, Liverpool and Chelsea discover potential opponents

The FA Cup fifth round draw has been made

Premier League sides including Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea have discovered which teams they could face in the FA Cup fifth round, should they make it through their fourth round ties.

Man Utd and Liverpool are both in action on Sunday, as Erik ten Hag’s side travel to League Two Newport County while Jurgen Klopp’s men host Championship Norwich City at Anfield. Chelsea, meanwhile, will face Aston Villa in a fourth round replay on Wednesday February 7 after drawing 0-0 with Unai Emery’s high-flyers at Stamford Bridge.

Should Man Utd overcome Newport County, then they will play the winner of the replay between Championship side Bristol City and Nottingham Forest.

If Liverpool beat Norwich, then their next FA Cup clash will be at home against the winners of Watford vs Southampton.

The winner between Chelsea and Villa will come up against the winner of Leeds United and Plymouth Argyle.

The rest of the FA Cup fifth round draw:

Blackburn/Wrexham vs Newcastle

Bournemouth vs Leicester

Wolves vs Brighton

Sheffield Wednesday/Coventry vs Maidstone United

Luton Town vs Manchester City

The matches will take place midweek from February 28 onwards.

READ MORE – Next Liverpool manager: FSG told three reasons why Xabi Alonso should be ‘first choice’ over De Zerbi, Postecoglou