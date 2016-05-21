FA Cup final player ratings: Rashford impresses once again

TEAMtalk casts its verdict as 10-man Manchester United came from behind to beat Crystal Palace 2-1 and clinch their 12th FA Cup trophy.

Marcus Rashford caught the eye once again for Manchester United and seems intent on giving Roy Hodgson a migraine, never mind headache, for Euro 2016.

Chris Smalling was unconvincing, while Wayne Rooney and Joel Ward both stood-out at Wembley. Check out our full ratings below.

David De Gea: Did not have an awful lot to do but his positioning when Jason Puncheon’s shot flew past him was a little questionable. 6

Antonio Valencia: Provided a decent outlet on the right with his countless overlapping runs from full-back.7

Chris Smalling: An error-ridden game. Lucky to get away with his mistake which eventually led to Connor Wickham’s ruled-out goal before seeing a second yellow in extra-time for another silly tackle. 5

Daley Blind: Like Smalling, the Dutchman was also fortunate that his error went unpunished by Wilfried Zaha. Hopefully he is able to return to midfield next season. 5.5

Marcos Rojo: (Off for Darmian, 65) His lack of positional sense threatened to expose the rest of the Man United defence. A clear weak link in the side. 5

Michael Carrick: If that was his last game in a Manchester United shirt then it was not a particularly memorable one. 6

Marouane Fellaini: Spanked the crossbar but really should have done better with two clear headers on goal in the first half. Redeemed himself slightly with the knock down for Mata’s equaliser. 6.5

Juan Mata: (off for Lingard, 90′) Was one of Manchester United’s better players on the evening and kept his cool to fire them level and force extra-time. 7

Wayne Rooney: Not his strongest midfield performance by any stretch but his two telling contributions (racing back to his own box to challenge Zaha and his surge in the build-up to Mata’s goal) will no doubt help see him start in a similar role for England at the Euros. 7.5

Anthony Martial: Wreaked havoc in both league games against Palace this season but did not have the same impact this time round. Denied by the woodwork and an excellent block by Ward 6.5

Marcus Rashford: Did his chances of making Roy Hodgson’s final 23 for France no harm at all. Absolutely fearless, and his pace and directness kept the Palace defence very busy. Fingers crossed his injury is not too serious. 8

Substitutes:

Matteo Darmian (on for Rojo, 65): Minimal impact. 5

Ashley Young (on for Rashford, 71): Came on up front for the Red Devils before reverting out wide 5.5

Jesse Lingard (on for Juan Mata, 90): A stonking finish in extra-time which was worthy of winning any FA Cup final. 7

Wayne Hennessey: A solid showing from the Palace stopper with his fingertip stop to deny Juan Mata the stand-out save. Could do little about either goal, though. 6

Joel Ward: Performed really well against Anthony Martial, preventing the Frenchman from scoring with a couple of vital last-gasp blocks but couldn’t keep Mata’s equaliser from squirming through his legs. 7

Scott Dann: Rashford gave him plenty of problems and would have been relieved to see the back of him when he was forced off with an injury. Looked to be struggling with a knock himself. 5

Damien Delaney: Also struggled with the pace of Rashford and should have been sent off for a wild and reckless challenge on Rojo. 5

Pape Souare: Another Eagles full-back who performed well, especially in the first-half. 7

Wilfried Zaha: Was a real handful for Rojo but his blistering pace was undone slightly by his composure in the box.6.5

Yohan Cabaye: (Off for Puncheon, 71′) His only notable contribution to the game was a stamp on Rashford which went unpunished. 5

James McArthur: Another Palace man quiet in midfield. 5

Mile Jedinak: Involved in an enjoyable duel against Fellaini and the Belgian got the better of him. 5.5

Yannick Bolasie: Drifted in and mainly out of the game. Got Smalling sent off but was simply not involved enough 6

Connor Wickham: Unfortunate to see his goal chalked off when referee Mark Clattenburg failed to play a clear advantage. Cut a very lonesome figure with the rest of the Palace side sitting very deep. 5.5

Substitutes:

Jason Puncheon (on for Cabaye, 71′): Would have been easy to go through the motions having not the starting eleven but took his goal excellently.7

Dwight Gayle (on for Wickham, 84′): Had a one sniff at goal and could only poke the ball straight at De Gea. 5

Adrian Mariappa (on for Wickham, 84′): Minimal impact. 5