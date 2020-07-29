FA Cup Final Preview: Arsenal vs Chelsea

Arsenal and Chelsea meet in the FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday (kick-off 5.30pm) in a clash that very few fans outside of London expected to materialise.

The game presents each team with a golden opportunity to end the season on a positive note by winning the world’s most famous knockout cup competition.

Both sides will head into the game on the back of final day victories in the Premier League, although neither can be fully satisfied with how their respective seasons unfolded.

However, league form will count for little this weekend in a game that could prove to be an entertaining affair. Read on as we preview the 2020 FA Cup Final.

Gunners Sneak Under the Radar

Despite winning the FA Cup three times in the last six years, Arsenal were largely overlooked when pundits were making their predictions this season.

The Gunners certainly looked unlikely winners of the competition as they scraped through against Leeds United and Bournemouth in their first two matches.

Arsenal then cruised past Portsmouth in the fifth round, before snatching a hard-fought 2-1 victory at Sheffield United in the last eight.

They went on to pull off a huge shock in the semi-finals, defeating cup holders Manchester City 2-0 to book their place at Wembley.

Chelsea Navigate Tough Route to Reach the Final

Chelsea have had a much tougher route to the final and are worthy favourites in the to win the FA Cup this season.

The Blues deservedly saw off Nottingham Forest and Hull City in their opening two games, before being drawn at home to Liverpool in the fifth round.

The Merseyside outfit were expected to provide a stiff test for Chelsea, but goals by Willian and Ross Barkley deservedly sent Chelsea through.

Manager Frank Lampard got his tactics spot on in the semi-final against Manchester United, with his team producing an energetic performance to secure a thrilling 3-1 victory.

Selection Headaches All Round

After a long season it comes as no surprise to find that both sides have numerous injuries concerns, although Arsenal have definitely had the worst of it.

Shkodran Mustafi, Calum Chambers, Bernd Leno, Pablo Mari and Gabriel Martinelli have all been ruled out of the game, to leave the Gunners’ squad looking pretty threadbare.

Chelsea stars N’Golo Kante and Willian are both struggling with their respective injuries, but are expected to be fit for selection.

Billy Gilmour definitely misses out, with the knee injury he suffered against Crystal Palace earlier this month expected to keep him on the sidelines for around three months.

Recent Results Favour Chelsea

Chelsea took four points off Arsenal from their two meetings in the Premier League and will fancy their chances of success this weekend.

Goals by Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham secured a 2-1 win for the Blues in their clash at the Emirates Stadium, with Arsenal unable to hold onto their lead in that game.

The Gunners showed a bit more fight at Stamford Bridge, shaking off the setback of David Luiz’s dismissal to seal a 2-2 draw.

Chelsea also looked the more impressive team after the restart of the season and will be tough to beat if they produce their best form.

Historical Record Points to Arsenal

While recent results favour Chelsea, the Gunners can take plenty of heart from their historical record against their London rivals.

The two sides have played each other on 200 previous occasions, with Arsenal winning 77 games against Chelsea’s 65. The other 58 matches were drawn.

It is a similar story in the FA Cup, with Chelsea managing to win just five of their previous 20 meetings in the competition.

Arsenal have lifted the trophy 13 times against eight for Chelsea, giving them another statistical edge heading into this weekend’s game.

Goals Could be on the Cards

Arsenal ran out 2-1 winners when the teams last met in the FA Cup Final back in 2017, but Chelsea gained their revenge with a thumping 4-1 success in 2019 Europa League Final.

Their latest meeting at Wembley could be an action-packed encounter, particularly with both sides failing to convince from a defensive perspective.

They conceded 102 goals between them in the Premier League this season, highlighting the suspect nature of their respective backlines.

On that basis, backing over 3.5 goals in the match at odds of 23/10 looks an outstanding wager in a final that could prove to be one of the most memorable of the past few years.

FA Cup Final Prediction: Arsenal 1-3 Chelsea.