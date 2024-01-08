FA Cup fourth-round draw: Blockbuster home tie for Tottenham; Man Utd facing tricky away day; Liverpool back at Anfield

Tottenham will host holders Manchester City in the fourth round of the FA Cup following the draw on Monday evening, while Liverpool have been handed a home clash with either Norwich or Bristol Rovers.

Chelsea face title contenders Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge in another all-Premier League meeting, while League Two Newport County or National League side Eastleigh will host Premier League giants Manchester United after they won 2-0 at Wigan Athletic on Monday evening.

Maidstone United, the lowest-ranked club left in the cup, visit Ipswich of the Championship.

FA Cup fourth round draw in full…

Watford v Southampton

Blackburn Rovers v Wrexham

Bournemouth v Swansea

West Brom v Brentford or Wolves

West Ham or Bristol City v Nottingham Forest or Blackpool

Leicester v Hull City or Birmingham City

Sheffield Wednesday v Coventry City

Chelsea v Aston Villa

Ipswich Town v Maidstone United

Liverpool v Norwich or Bristol Rovers

Tottenham v Manchester City

Leeds United v Plymouth Argyle

Crystal Palace or Everton v Luton or Bolton

Newport County or Eastleigh v Manchester United

Sheffield United v Brighton

Fulham v Newcastle

The ties will be played across the weekend of January 27/28 and will come straight off the back of the winter break for some Premier League sides.

