FA Cup fourth-round draw: Blockbuster home tie for Tottenham; Man Utd facing tricky away day; Liverpool back at Anfield

The FA Cup trophy

The FA Cup trophy at Wembley

Tottenham will host holders Manchester City in the fourth round of the FA Cup following the draw on Monday evening, while Liverpool have been handed a home clash with either Norwich or Bristol Rovers.

Chelsea face title contenders Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge in another all-Premier League meeting, while League Two Newport County or National League side Eastleigh will host Premier League giants Manchester United after they won 2-0 at Wigan Athletic on Monday evening.

Maidstone United, the lowest-ranked club left in the cup, visit Ipswich of the Championship.

FA Cup fourth round draw in full…

Watford v Southampton

Blackburn Rovers v Wrexham

Bournemouth v Swansea

West Brom v Brentford or Wolves

West Ham or Bristol City v Nottingham Forest or Blackpool

Leicester v Hull City or Birmingham City

Sheffield Wednesday v Coventry City

Chelsea v Aston Villa

Ipswich Town v Maidstone United

Liverpool v Norwich or Bristol Rovers

Tottenham v Manchester City

Leeds United v Plymouth Argyle

Crystal Palace or Everton v Luton or Bolton

Newport County or Eastleigh v Manchester United

Sheffield United v Brighton

Fulham v Newcastle

The ties will be played across the weekend of January 27/28 and will come straight off the back of the winter break for some Premier League sides.

READ MOREDecisive guarantee Tottenham have made to Timo Werner revealed, as Fabrizio Romano clarifies true value of option to buy