FA Cup fourth-round draw: Blockbuster home tie for Tottenham; Man Utd facing tricky away day; Liverpool back at Anfield
Tottenham will host holders Manchester City in the fourth round of the FA Cup following the draw on Monday evening, while Liverpool have been handed a home clash with either Norwich or Bristol Rovers.
Chelsea face title contenders Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge in another all-Premier League meeting, while League Two Newport County or National League side Eastleigh will host Premier League giants Manchester United after they won 2-0 at Wigan Athletic on Monday evening.
Maidstone United, the lowest-ranked club left in the cup, visit Ipswich of the Championship.
FA Cup fourth round draw in full…
Watford v Southampton
Blackburn Rovers v Wrexham
Bournemouth v Swansea
West Brom v Brentford or Wolves
West Ham or Bristol City v Nottingham Forest or Blackpool
Leicester v Hull City or Birmingham City
Sheffield Wednesday v Coventry City
Chelsea v Aston Villa
Ipswich Town v Maidstone United
Liverpool v Norwich or Bristol Rovers
Tottenham v Manchester City
Leeds United v Plymouth Argyle
Crystal Palace or Everton v Luton or Bolton
Newport County or Eastleigh v Manchester United
Sheffield United v Brighton
Fulham v Newcastle
The ties will be played across the weekend of January 27/28 and will come straight off the back of the winter break for some Premier League sides.
