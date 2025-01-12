FA Cup fourth-round draw: Man Utd to face club legend, Chelsea get tough Premier League clash

Manchester United will welcome Ruud van Nistelrooy’s Leicester City to Old Trafford in their FA Cup fourth-round clash, while Aston Villa play Tottenham in what could prove to be an exciting watch.

The Red Devils earned their spot in the next stage of the FA Cup after beating Arsenal at the Emirates on penalties following a 1-1 draw in normal, despite Diogo Dalot receiving a red card in the 61st-minute.

The biggest upset of the round came from Plymouth Argyle who beat Brentford in their own back yard. The club, who are currently bottom of the Championship, will play Liverpool at home in the next stage.

Elsewhere, Chelsea will play away to Brighton and Hove Albion in what could prove to be a tough test for Enzo Maresca’s team, League Two side Doncaster Rovers face Crystal Palace at home after beating Hull City on penalties and Everton face Bournemouth at Goodison Park in their first FA Cup game since the reappointment of David Moyes as manager.

The 16 ties will take place over the weekend of Saturday 8th and Sunday 9th February, with kick-off times and broadcast details yet to be confirmed.

There are still four FA Cup third-round games yet to be played, which will all be completed by Tuesday (Jan 14) barring any postponements.

LATEST TRANSFER NEWS: Man Utd ‘hold talks’ with Sporting CP star as Amorim tipped to make shock U-turn

FA Cup fourth-round draw in full…

Manchester United vs Leicester City

Leeds United vs Millwall or Dagenham and Redbridge

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Chelsea

Preston North End or Charlton Athletic vs Wycombe Wanderers

Exeter City vs Nottingham Forest

Coventry City vs Ipswich Town

Blackburn Rovers vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Mansfield Town or Wigan Athletic vs Fulham

Birmingham City vs Newcastle United

Plymouth Argyle vs Liverpool

Everton vs Bournemouth

Aston Villa vs Tottenham

Southampton vs Burnley

Leyton Orient or Derby County vs Manchester City

Doncaster Rovers vs Crystal Palace

Stoke City vs Cardiff City

FULL BREAKDOWN: All the done deals by Premier League clubs in the January 2025 transfer window