Manchester United or Aston Villa will look to join Liverpool in having a home tie for the fourth round of the FA Cup, while Tottenham face a fellow Premier League side.

Man Utd and Villa face off on Monday following Sunday’s draw and they will battle to host Middlesbrough. Liverpool, meanwhile, will play Boro’s Championship rivals Cardiff at Anfield.

Elsewhere in the fourth round, there are three all-Premier League ties.

Tottenham host Brighton in north London, Brentford travel to Goodison Park to face Everton and Wolves play host to Norwich.

Arsenal missed the chance to set up a fourth all-top-flight tie. Instead, Nottingham Forest will play the holders Leicester after beating the Gunners in Sunday’s final tie.

Manchester City, who kicked the third round off on Friday by beating Swindon, play Fulham at the Etihad Stadium.

Chelsea, Crystal Palace and Southampton will also play their fourth-round ties at home.

The Blues play Plymouth, Palace entertain Hartlepool and Southampton will have to beat Coventry to get to the fifth round.

Manchester United ready to offer Paul Pogba mega contract Paul Pogba rumoured to get £500k a week contract offer from Manchester United as they hope to keep the France World Cup Winner

West Ham, the final Premier League side in the fourth round draw, travel to Kidderminster.

The ties will take place on the weekend of Friday February 4.

Here are your #EmiratesFACup fourth round fixtures 👇 (1/2) pic.twitter.com/SBUUQ11lC3 — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 9, 2022

Newcastle suffered a major upset in the third round on Saturday, as they lost 1-0 at home to Cambridge.

The League One side’s reward is a home tie against Championship side Luton.

Sunday’s FA Cup drama

On Sunday, meanwhile, Liverpool and Tottenham were among the teams in action.

The Reds initially fell behind to Shrewsbury but came back to run out 4-1 winners at Anfield.

Spurs also went 1-0 down to Morecambe and they struggled for a lot longer than Liverpool. However, super substitutes Lucas Moura and Harry Kane rescued the day for Antonio Conte’s men.

Elsewhere, West Ham clung onto a 1-0 lead over Leeds before Jarrod Bowen made it 2-0 deep into stoppage time.

READ MORE: Conte slams Tottenham display; gives clear Ndombele verdict after boos from Spurs fans