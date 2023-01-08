FA Cup fourth round draw: Man Utd to welcome legend back to Old Trafford; another all-Prem tie for winner of Wolves v Liverpool replay

The FA Cup fourth round draw has been made, with Manchester United up against Championship opposition and an intriguing tie awaiting the winners of the replay between Liverpool and Wolves.

Reigning champions Liverpool will have to overcome Wolves in a replay to reach the fourth round after a 2-2 draw. But if they do, they will be up against another top-flight side, Brighton, away.

Manchester United, who beat Everton on Friday in the first tie of the third round, will be facing Paul Ince’s Reading at Old Trafford.

The winners of Sunday’s clash between Manchester City and Chelsea will next face either Oxford United or Arsenal, pending the outcome of the latter meeting on Monday.

Tottenham are due to go head to head with Championship side Preston at Deepdale, which was the first tie to be drawn out of the hat.

Meanwhile, Wrexham – the only non-league team guaranteed to be in the fourth round (since Chesterfield and Boreham Wood have replays to contend with) – have been drawn against second-tier Sheffield United.

The 16 ties in the fourth round will take place over the weekend of January 28.

FA Cup fourth round draw in full

Preston North End v Tottenham Hotspur

Southampton v Blackpool

Wrexham v Sheffield United

Ipswich Town v Burnley

Manchester United v Reading

Luton Town/Wigan Athletic v Grimsby Town

Derby County v West Ham United

Stoke City v Aston Villa/Stevenage

Blackburn Rovers v Forest Green Rovers/Birmingham City

Walsall v Leicester City

Sheffield Wednesday v Fleetwood Town

Manchester City/Chelsea v Oxford United/Arsenal

Bristol City/Swansea City v Chesterfield/West Brom

Brighton v Liverpool/Wolves

Fulham v Sunderland

Boreham Wood/Accrington Stanley v Cardiff City/Leeds United