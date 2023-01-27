FA Cup Predictions: One less competition for Arsenal to worry about; groundhog day for Liverpool; Man Utd rout

The FA Cup fourth round takes centre stage, with a long weekend of action kicking off on Friday night with a humdinger of a clash between the Premier League’s top two, as well as a revenge mission for Liverpool and some tricky tests for top-flight clubs – all in our latest TEAMtalk Predictions.

As we take a pause from the Premier League action, the FA Cup has thrown up some intriguing ties for our latest challenger, Manchester United fan Master Peace, to get his teeth into.

The ties kick off with the big Manchester City v Arsenal showdown on Friday evening and end on Monday night as West Ham head to Derby.

In between, there are some tricky encounters for top-flight clubs, although there is a chance for Liverpool to avenge their recent league loss at Brighton as they head back to the south coast on Sunday.

And our latest challenger expects more of the same for Jurgen Klopp’s men, although there are very few shocks to be found. You can check out Master Peace’s latest track right here.

FA Cup 4th round

Manchester City v Arsenal (Friday, 8pm)

Master Peace: 2-1

Accrington Stanley v Leeds (Saturday, 12.30pm)

Master Peace: 0-3

Walsall v Leicester (Saturday, 12.30pm)

Master Peace: 0-2

Blackburn v Birmingham (Saturday, 3pm)

Master Peace: 1-1

Bristol City v West Brom (Saturday, 3pm)

Master Peace: 0-2

Fulham v Sunderland (Saturday, 3pm)

Master Peace: 2-0

Ipswich v Burnley (Saturday, 3pm)

Master Peace: 0-3

Luton v Grimsby (Saturday, 3pm)

Master Peace: 2-0

Sheffield Wednesday v Fleetwood (Saturday, 3pm)

Master Peace: 3-1

Southampton v Blackpool (Saturday, 3pm)

Master Peace: 1-1

Preston v Tottenham (Saturday, 6pm)

Master Peace: 0-2

Manchester United v Reading (Saturday, 8pm)

Master Peace: 4-1

Brighton v Liverpool (Sunday, 1.30pm)

Master Peace: 2-1

Stoke v Stevenage (Sunday, 2pm)

Master Peace: 2-0

Wrexham v Sheffield United (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Master Peace: 0-2

Derby v West Ham (Monday, 8pm)

Master Peace: 1-2

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Master Peace: I started supporting Manchester United at the age of four because my whole family supported Arsenal, and I wanted to be on the opposing side of the biggest rivalry in English football at the time.

And my favourite memory of Manchester United has to be winning the Champions League against Chelsea in 2008, timeless scenes.

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite five players for your club, or in general? (Historically or currently)

Master Peace: Eric Cantona, Edwin Van Der Sar, Cristiano Ronaldo, Robin Van Persie & Wayne Rooney

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with you at the moment?

Master Peace: I have my EP coming out on February 24th, which is followed by my headline UK tour in March and then I’m also supporting the Nova Twins on their European tour at the end of March/early April. As well as this, I’m currently working on my debut album which will come at the end of this year/early. Catch me in summer at some fun festivals too!

