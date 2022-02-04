One Premier League big boy is set for a surprise home defeat in our FA Cup fourth-round Predictions, while Nottingham Forest are at it again and Manchester United are given a scare by Championship side Middlesbrough.

Each week our writers take on a different band or artist by making their predictions, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

Our latest set of predictions are from South Wales rock band CATALYSTS, with drummer and Cardiff City fan Haith, taking us on. You can watch their latest EP ‘Sparks’ right here.



But can he celebrate by getting one over our man, Rob?

Last time out Harry Quinn from the band Torus was in the hotseat. You can see how they both fared right here.

FA Cup fourth round

Manchester United v Middlesbrough (Friday 8pm)

Haith: 3-1

Rob: 2-1

Chelsea v Plymouth (Saturday, 12.30pm)

Haith: 4-0

Rob: 4-1

Kidderminster v West Ham (Saturday, 12.30pm)

Haith: 0-2

Rob: 1-4

Crystal Palace v Hartlepool (Saturday, 3pm)

Haith: 3-1

Rob: 3-0

Everton v Brentford (Saturday, 3pm)

Haith: 2-1

Rob: 3-1

Manchester City v Fulham (Saturday, 3pm)

Haith: 4-0

Rob: 4-1

Southampton v Coventry (Saturday, 3pm)

Haith: 2-1

Rob: 2-1

Cambridge United v Luton Town (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Could Harry Kane leave Tottenham this summer Harry Kane is again rumoured to want to leave Tottenham this summer as Napoli striker main target or replace Kane

Haith: 0-1

Rob: 1-3

Tottenham v Brighton (Saturday, 8pm)

Haith: 1-0

Rob: 1-2

Liverpool v Cardiff City (Sunday, 12pm)

Haith: 3-0

Rob: 4-1

Nottingham Forest v Leicester (Sunday, 4pm)

Haith: 1-2

Rob: 2-1

Bournemouth v Boreham Wood (Sunday, 6.30pm)

Haith: 4-0

Rob: 5-1

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Haith: I’ve been a Cardiff City fan for as long as I can remember as it was the main club locally when growing up.

My favourite memories have to be when we finally secured promotion to the Premier League and actually seeing my team on Match of the Day – who doesn’t love watching their team on Match of the Day right?

Let’s not go into the whole colour change from blue to red though that also happened during that season…

Give our social media channels a follow – we’re on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite five players for your club? (Historically or currently)

Haith: Robert Earnshaw – he was a goal machine! Graham Kavanagh – I’ll never forget his free-kick against Leeds in the FA cup. Craig Bellamy – what a player, no other words needed. Sol Bamba – wore his heart on his sleeve every game and was gutted when he left us, but amazing to see him back playing again even if it is at Middlesbrough. Kevin McNaughton – super Kev, steady as houses and always Mr reliable!

Things need to improve – and fast

TEAMtalk: What are your thoughts about the current side and your hopes for the season?

Haith: Where to begin! If we don’t sort something out and quick, we are in for a painful rest of the season.

We are just lucky that some of the other teams around us have been just as bad, but let’s keep the faith aye. Surely it can’t get much worse, can it?

TEAMtalk: Have you got a soft spot for another team and why?

Haith: I always keep an eye out for Liverpool to see how they get on – probably because so many of my close friends are big Liverpool fans.

They are also very entertaining to watch, you can almost guarantee goals whenever you watch them. What’s the bet their next game is 0-0 now!

Like it was fate, we play Liverpool in the FA Cup, you can see by my score prediction that I think we are in for a bumpy ride, but who knows what could happen – that’s the joy of the FA Cup!

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with the band at the moment?

Haith: We’ve not long released our EP ‘Sparks’ which has been really exciting being able to share our music with so many people, especially during a time when Covid stopped so many things from happening.

And after what feels like an eternity, we finally have some live shows booked in which we are very excited about! We cant wait to get back out there and share the stage with everyone!

One last thing, I’ve heard that after listening to our EP Sparks, your team are guaranteed to win their next game, so it’s definitely worth checking out, right?

Stream ‘Sparks’ on the TEAMtalk Spotify playlist

CATALYSTS are also on social media – give them a follow!

Twitter

Instagram