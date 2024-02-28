FA Cup quarter-final draw: Man Utd facing potential blockbuster tie; holders Man City to host Premier League rivals

Manchester United could end up going head-to-head with bitter rivals Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-finals, while holders Manchester City have been given a home tie against fellow Premier League side Newcastle United following the draw on Wednesday evening.

The Red Devils must beat Nottingham Forest first in their fifth-round tie, while Liverpool need to overcome Championship outfit Southampton.

City booked their place in the last eight after routing Luton 6-2 at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday night as Erling Haaland had a night to remember, scoring five times.

Newcastle, meanwhile, had to rely on a penalty shootout to beat Blackburn Rovers after a 1-1 draw at Ewood Park.

Chelsea or Leeds, who also meet on Wednesday, will be rewarded with a home tie against current Championship leaders Leicester City.

Coventry City, the lowest-ranked side left in the competition, will play either Brighton or Wolves.

Full FA Cup quarter-final draw

Wolverhampton Wanderers/Brighton & Hove Albion v Coventry City

Nottingham Forest/Manchester United v Liverpool/Southampton

Chelsea/Leeds United v Leicester City

Manchester City v Newcastle United

The quarter-finals are scheduled to take place across the weekend of Saturday March 16.

