FA Cup quarter-finals draw: Tricky tie for Man Utd; Man City on the road

The draw for the FA Cup quarter-finals has been made, with Manchester United travelling to Leicester and Everton hosting Manchester City.

Man Utd, who beat West Ham after extra time to book their place in the quarter-finals, will face Leicester away.

Man City, winners of this competition in 2018-19, will play Everton, who knocked out Tottenham after a dramatic fifth-round clash went to extra time.

In the other ties, Bournemouth will host Southampton in a South-Coast clash.

Finally, the winner of Barnsley v Chelsea will host Sheffield United.

Subscribe for free to TEAMtalk’s daily newsletter…

Quarter-finals draw in full

Everton v Manchester City

AFC Bournemouth v Southampton

Leicester City v Manchester United

Barnsley or Chelsea v Sheffield United

Ties to be played on the weekend of March 20th.