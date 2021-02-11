FA Cup quarter-finals draw: Tricky tie for Man Utd; Man City on the road
The draw for the FA Cup quarter-finals has been made, with Manchester United travelling to Leicester and Everton hosting Manchester City.
Man Utd, who beat West Ham after extra time to book their place in the quarter-finals, will face Leicester away.
Man City, winners of this competition in 2018-19, will play Everton, who knocked out Tottenham after a dramatic fifth-round clash went to extra time.
In the other ties, Bournemouth will host Southampton in a South-Coast clash.
Finally, the winner of Barnsley v Chelsea will host Sheffield United.
Quarter-finals draw in full
Everton v Manchester City
AFC Bournemouth v Southampton
Leicester City v Manchester United
Barnsley or Chelsea v Sheffield United
Ties to be played on the weekend of March 20th.